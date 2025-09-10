New Exploremores™ Girl Scout Cookie Joins Lineup for 2026 Season Nationwide

Girl Scouts with new Girl Scout Cookie, Exploremores.

Girls Scouts Louisiana East to offer new cookies during the 2026 Cookie Season

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are excited to announce that the new Exploremores™ cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season. Inspired by the classic rocky road ice cream flavor, this delicious cookie combines chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond crème for a rich, adventurous treat that cookie lovers everywhere will want to try.“GSLE is excited about the addition of Exploremores to the cookie lineup for 2026,” Dr. Rebecca Pennington, GSLE CEO, said. “I know our girls and volunteers, as well as their customers, will love the new flavor that is inspired by Rocky Road ice cream.”This new cookie will be available nationwide alongside favorites like Thin Mints, Adventurefuls™, and Caramel deLitesduring the 2026 season. As with every Girl Scout Cookie purchase, proceeds raised through sales directly benefit the local GSLE council and troops, supporting life-changing experiences in leadership, STEM, outdoor adventure, and community service.The Girl Scout Cookie Program remains the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, giving girls hands-on opportunities to develop essential leadership and business skills. From setting goals and managing money to creating sales pitches and learning digital marketing, Girl Scouts are gaining experiences that last a lifetime.Cookie season in GSLE’s 23-parish service area begins with pre-sales in January, followed by booth sales across southeast Louisiana in February and March. Customers can find local cookie booths or sign up to be notified when cookies are on sale by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org GSLE is also actively recruiting new members. Girls and volunteers interested in joining can find more information at www.gsle.org/join Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is the leading organization for leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, GSLE serves over 10,200 girls and 3,400 adult members. Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsle.org

