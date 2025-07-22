Cookies for a Cause Returns to Baton Rouge with a Critical Mission: Fighting Hunger

Girl Scouts rallied their community during the New Orleans Cookies for a Cause- now it's Baton Rouge's turn!

Girl Scouts Louisiana East Partners with Cox and Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for a One-of-a-Kind Event

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is bringing its signature Cookies for a Cause event to the Baton Rouge community with a powerful new purpose: feeding families and fighting food insecurity. In partnership with Cox and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, this drive-thru event will take place Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cox Store on 7401 Florida Blvd.At the heart of this event is a community-wide food drive to help restock the shelves of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which is currently facing a critical shortage due to rising demand and reduced federal support.“Summer can be an especially difficult time for families struggling with food insecurity,” said Mike Manning, President & CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “With school meals on pause, many parents face added pressure to provide for their children. This partnership with the Girl Scouts and Cox brings not just support, but a special treat that many families would not be able to offer to their children during the summer.”Cox, a long-standing community partner of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, is proud to host the event at its Florida Boulevard store. “On behalf of the more than 550 Greater Louisiana-based employees, including many of whom live here in the capital city, we are grateful for the chance to give back to our neighbors in meaningful ways," said Erin Monroe, Greater Louisiana Market Vice President at Cox. "Cox Mobile and Cox Communications are all about connecting communities. Through partners like Girl Scouts and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, we're helping support families facing food insecurity—and that's what true community connection looks like.”Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation and support the cause by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies on site. For every package purchased, customers can also choose to donate a box to the food bank, multiplying their impact.It’s more than just cookies—it's community in action.GSLE will also be giving away 20 free Girl Scout memberships for girls and 10 adult memberships at the event, helping families who may not otherwise be able to afford participation discover the leadership-building power of Girl Scouting.“This is what Girl Scouts is all about—taking action, leading with compassion, and making a difference where it matters most,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “We’re proud to team up with Cox and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to rally the community around such a vital need.”Event Highlights:Buy cookies to keep—or donate a box to the food bankBring non-perishable items to support the on-site food driveEnter to win prizes and giveawaysFree memberships for 20 girls and 10 adults—no purchase necessary!Last chance to grab cookies in Baton Rouge this season—don’t miss it!To place a pre-order and support this important cause, click here About Girl Scouts Louisiana EastGirl Scouts Louisiana East serves nearly 7,000 girls across 23 parishes, helping them grow into tomorrow’s leaders through hands-on experiences in STEM, entrepreneurship, outdoor adventure, and civic engagement.About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We’re the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.About Greater Baton Rouge Food BankThe Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank serves food-insecure individuals and families in 11 parishes across the Capital Region. With the help of community partners and generous donors, the food bank provides meals and hope to tens of thousands each year.

