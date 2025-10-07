Oregon Fruit Company Launches New Line of Real Fruit Refreshers

Oregon Fruit Real Fruit Refreshers

Bright, Bold Flavors Designed for Today’s Beverage Menus

Oregon Fruit Refreshers are our response to this gap in the market: clean-label, real-fruit purees that are easy for operators to make and irresistible for customers to enjoy.” — Carrie Blomquist, VP of Sales & Marketing at Oregon Fruit Company

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oregon Fruit Company , celebrating its 90th year as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most trusted fruit brands, today announced the launch of Oregon Fruit Real Fruit Refreshers , a new shelf-stable beverage concentrate line crafted with real fruit and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.Available in four vibrant flavors, Oregon Fruit Refreshers are designed to help quick-service, fast-casual, and bar operators easily create crave-worthy, on-trend drinks that appeal to younger and more diverse consumers.“Refreshers are one of the fastest-growing categories in beverage, up nearly 100% over the past four years, and operators are looking for high-quality, profitable options to meet that demand,” said Carrie Blomquist, VP of Sales & Marketing at Oregon Fruit Company. “The truth is, most refreshers on the market aren’t made with real fruit. Oregon Fruit Refreshers are our response to this gap in the market: clean-label, real-fruit purees that are easy for operators to make and irresistible for customers to enjoy.”Each 32 oz. bottle of concentrate yields 1.25 gallons of finished beverage, offering a simple, consistent solution for busy beverage programs. The line is non-GMO, vegan, Kosher, and free from cheap juice fillers, providing operators with a premium option that balances flavor, cost, and efficiency.Flavor Profiles:Prickly Pear Raspberry: mellow sweetness meets tart pop for a bright, intriguing blend.Pacific Berry: a Northwest-inspired mix of sweet strawberries and tart blueberries.Pineapple Limeade: a punchy twist on classic citrus with sunshine-ready balance.Guava Passion Fruit: juicy guava and tangy passion fruit softened with orange for tropical refreshment.Oregon Fruit Real Fruit Refreshers are available now to foodservice operators nationwide.About The Oregon Fruit CompanySince 1935, The Oregon Fruit Co. has been processing the best fruit in the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley to deliver a complete line of canned, frozen and shelf-stable premium fruit for consumers, foodservice operators and ingredient sales. The company is located in Salem, Oregon and can be found on the web at www.oregonfruit.com

