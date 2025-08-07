Counter Culture Coffee Appoints Joe Prewett as Chief Executive Officer; Brett Smith Transitions to Executive Chairman

Joe Prewett, CEO Counter Culture Coffee

Leadership Evolution to Drive Next Phase of Growth for Specialty Coffee Pioneer

After 30 years, the time felt right to welcome a new leader who can build on our foundation and help us navigate the opportunities ahead” — Brett Smith co-founder Counter Culture Coffee

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Counter Culture Coffee , a leader in specialty coffee announces the appointment of Joe Prewett as its new chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1, 2025. Brett Smith, co-founder and longtime CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman, continuing to guide the company’s vision and mission from a strategic leadership position.Leadership TransitionAs Counter Culture Coffee embarks on its next chapter, this leadership evolution reflects a thoughtful progression designed to build on the company’s 30-year legacy while positioning it for continued innovation and growth. Prewett brings more than two decades of leadership experience across consumer-packaged goods, foodservice, and specialty coffee. Additionally, he has served on the board of Counter Culture Coffee for the past four years.Prior to his most recent role as president and CEO of Oregon Fruit Co., where he spearheaded transformational growth and expanded the company’s reach in retail and foodservice, Prewett spent over five years in the specialty coffee industry as vice president of marketing and product management at Coffee Bean International, where he drove brand strategy, coffee innovation, and growth in both retail and foodservice channels. He later joined Tillamook County Creamery Association as executive vice president of brand and category growth, leading the transformation of the 115-year-old cooperative into a nationally recognized multi-category dairy brand.Prewett is recognized for his collaborative leadership style, his passion for premium, accessible food and beverage brands, and his ability to scale businesses with deep respect for agricultural communities and the people behind great products.“It’s an honor to join Counter Culture Coffee—a company I have long admired for its uncompromising approach to pioneering innovations in coffee quality, sustainability, and education," said Prewett. "I am excited to work alongside Brett and the talented team at Counter Culture as we continue to set the standard for specialty coffee and bring exceptional coffee experiences to more people across the country."A Founder’s Vision EvolvingBrett Smith co-founded Counter Culture Coffee in 1995 with a mission to redefine coffee sourcing, transparency, and education. Over the past three decades, the company has grown from a small Durham roastery into a nationally recognized leader in specialty coffee, and one of the last independently owned brands of its size and stature."After thirty years of living and breathing Counter Culture, the time felt right to welcome a new leader who can build on our foundation and help us navigate the opportunities ahead," said Smith. "Joe’s experience and values align with our vision and commitment to quality. This marks an important and natural moment in the evolution of our company, and I am excited to have Joe leading the team."In his new role as executive chairman, Smith will focus on long-term strategy, mentorship, and ensuring Counter Culture remains a pioneer in specialty coffee for decades to come.About Counter Culture CoffeeFounded in 1995, Counter Culture Coffee is a pioneering specialty coffee roaster headquartered in Durham, N.C. Renowned for its direct relationships with coffee producers, commitment to sustainability, and innovative educational programs, Counter Culture Coffee has built a reputation as an industry leader dedicated to transparency and quality from seed to cup.

