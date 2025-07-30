New RallyCrew Platform Unites the Whitewater Paddling Community

RallyCrew makes it easy to find info and community for whitewater paddling

Fostering Connection, Skill Building, and Adventure for Paddlers Everywhere

RallyCrew brings the whole whitewater world together in one place—athletes, instructors, clubs, newcomers, everyone.” — Deborah Kane, CEO of RallyCrew

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RallyCrew , a new free online platform, officially launches Tuesday, August 26, 2025 offering a unique space for the whitewater paddling community to connect, share experiences, and explore new rivers. Designed by paddlers for paddlers, RallyCrew brings together recreational boaters and paddlesport professionals, providing powerful tools to help users find paddling partners, discover events, and track their progress—all in one place.Founder Deborah Kane, an avid whitewater kayaker, created RallyCrew after realizing how difficult it was to consistently find paddling partners and keep track of upcoming events. “The whitewater world is passionate, but we are scattered across so many platforms,” says Deborah. “RallyCrew was born out of a desire to bring everyone together in one space—whether you are looking to find new paddling buddies, plan a trip, or improve your skills.”For Paddlers: Connect, Explore, and Level UpRallyCrew is designed to make it easier for paddlers of all levels to discover new opportunities and enhance their paddling journey:- Personalized Paddler Profiles – Users can build a profile that highlights their skills, experiences, and paddling preferences to connect with others in the community.- Event Listings – Explore a global database of paddling races, clinics, tours, and trips.- Trip Planning and River Logs – Plan paddling adventures, share experiences, and access valuable river insights from fellow paddlers.- Affinity Groups – Join communities based on shared interests, skill levels, or paddling styles to create a sense of belonging and collaboration.- In-App Messaging – Keep all paddling conversations and direct messages organized in one place.Sophisticated Search – Easily find paddlers for local trips or connect with boaters around the world.“RallyCrew is the community platform paddling has been missing,” says Aniol Serrasolses, professional kayaker and co-founder of Serrasolses Brothers River Co. “It brings the whole whitewater world together in one place—athletes, instructors, clubs, newcomers, everyone. I love that it's built to support connection, skill building, and the kind of real friendships that happen on the river. This feels like the future of paddlesports. I'm really stoked to be a part of it.”For Paddlesport Service Providers: Reach and Grow Your CommunityRallyCrew offers valuable tools for instructors, schools, guides, and other paddlesport professionals to connect with the paddling community:- Connect with Engaged Paddlers – Reach paddlers who are actively seeking events, lessons, and gear.- Event Listings – Promote courses, trips, and services to gain visibility among interested paddlers.- Business Profiles – Showcase offerings and provide key details about services in one easy-to-find place.- Insurance Access – Qualified instructors and event organizers listing on RallyCrew may be eligible for coverage tailored to paddlesport activities.“RallyCrew is helping us reach paddlers who are looking for instruction and guiding, without getting lost in social media algorithms. It is a direct connection to the community we serve,” says Casey Bryant Jones, Paddle School Director for Ottawa Kayak School at Wilderness Tours.RallyCrew can be accessed from any browser. For more information, visit www.rallycrew.com About RallyCrewRallyCrew is a free global platform for whitewater paddlers to connect, plan trips, build skills, and find events. From kayakers and rafters to packrafters and canoeists, paddlers of all crafts and abilities can find partners, join affinity groups, browse events, and showcase their paddling journey—all in one easy-to-use space. Built by paddlers who understand the challenges of staying connected and informed, RallyCrew offers a seamless alternative to scattered group chats, outdated forums, and algorithm-driven social media. Learn more at www.rallycrew.com

