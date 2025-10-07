Modigent Launches In Focus Video Series to Spotlight Growth and Integration

Telling our story is critical as we continue to evolve and grow... In Focus lets us highlight what sets Modigent apart—the people, the culture, and the way we integrate new companies into our mix.” — Brandon Hunt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With national expansion accelerating, Modigent has launched a new video series, Modigent in Focus, moderated by award-winning journalist Carey Peña. The series builds on the company’s quarterly leadership updates by offering a closer look at how acquisitions are being integrated and how regional leaders are driving growth in key markets.The first two episodes spotlight:● Jim Rist, West Region President, in conversation with Randy Peterson, Founder of California-based Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning, one of Modigent’s newest acquisitions.● Chris Schulken, Southeast Region President, joined by Larry Turnage, President of Florida-based VMG Mechanical, a recent addition to the Modigent family of companies.“Telling our story is critical as we continue to evolve and grow at a fast pace. In Focus lets us highlight what sets Modigent apart—the people, the culture, and the way we integrate new companies into our mix. It shows the industry why our model is different, and why it works,” said Brandon Hunt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Modigent.Acquisitions are only the first step. The greater challenge—and opportunity—comes with integration. Bringing new companies into the Modigent family requires aligning people, cultures, and processes in a way that strengthens both the local business and the larger organization. In Focus highlights how that integration happens, offering an inside look at the work behind the growth.Future episodes will feature additional regional presidents and continue to pull back the curtain on how Modigent operates. By spotlighting leaders in each region, In Focus will show how strategy plays out on the ground—from integrating new acquisitions to strengthening local operations and building cross-market collaboration. The series will highlight the people driving growth, the challenges unique to each market, and the culture of teamwork that defines what it means to be a Modigent company.The first two episodes are available now on Modigent’s website:Modigent In Focus Episode 1: West Region – Contemporary Heating and Air Conditioning:Modigent In Focus Episode 2: Southeast Region – VMG Mechanical:About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at https://modigent.com/

