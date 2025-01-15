BlackFin Launches AI Professional Services Support

BlackFin Provides AI Professional Services to Mortgage Lenders

National Consultancy Highlights AI Expertise in Sophisticated Mortgage Banking Industry

It became clear lenders need actual mortgage bankers who are also AI experts to help guide them through the successful planning, adoption, and implementation of AI tools.” — Andrew Weiss, Partner, BlackFin

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackFin , a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that its Professional Services team is now assisting mortgage teams at banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers with the implementation of mortgage centric Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. Based on its vast amount of AI expertise, BlackFin is now helping match client needs with AI solutions while assisting with AI strategy development, road mapping, data audits, custom development of AI tools and software, integration of AI systems, vendor selection, while providing Executive teams the AI education they are wanting through the lens of mortgage lending AI expert.Andrew Weiss, Partner, a mortgage technology and AI industry expert who runs the Mortgage Technology Professional Services and Consulting practice at BlackFin said, “Expanding our Professional Services division to support banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers with their mortgage AI strategy is a natural next step for us at BlackFin. After recently launching our whitepaper study, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Mortgage Banking , and the launch of our now widely requested AI Executive Training, it became clear lenders need actual mortgage bankers who are also AI experts to help guide them through the successful planning, adoption, and implementation of AI tools. Our expanded AI professional services and consulting support is committed to helping our client’s separate fact from fiction, help them vet AI vendor sales speak, and ensure any AI investments in 2025 are immediately optimized. We understand there are still some AI compliance rules our industry needs to work through in relation to underwriting and risk management, and our associations are focused on that, but that will take years to fully define. In the meantime, there other applications of AI that lenders must start adopting now to remain competitive.”Mike McChesney, Principal AI Consultant at BlackFin added, “lenders cannot afford to wait for its baseline origination or point of sale technology vendors to eventually design, build, and offer AI solution-based tools. Otherwise, they will be at greater risk, losing out to those mortgage lending teams at banks and credit unions who are acting now to define their AI mortgage strategy to start lowering origination costs and increasing customer satisfaction scores.” BlackFin believes AI is now a required cornerstone to all mortgage technology-based processes. When considering how outdated most loan origination systems are today, lenders can’t afford to wait, they’ll need expert mortgage AI guidance and tools today to stay relevant.About BlackFin GroupSince 2019, BlackFin has been providing peace of mind to the executive teams at Banks, Credit Unions, Investment Firms, Mortgage Bankers, Mortgage Servicers, Housing & Finance Administrations, and Government Agencies. Lending executives say the reason they turn to BlackFin is because of their specialized expertise, knowledge, and decades of hands-on experience in mortgage banking - nobody knows mortgage better than BlackFin. For more information, email info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit https://www.blackfin-group.com # # #

