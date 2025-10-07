'The Threader' by Solovey - A Haunting Tale of Memory, Survival, and the Fragile Threads That Bind Humanity Together

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Solovey announces the release of The Threader , an evocative historical novel now available worldwide on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions. Blending poetic imagery with the unflinching realities of World War II, The Threader tells the extraordinary story of one woman’s journey through love, loss, and the quiet heroism of endurance.A Story Woven From History and HeartAt the heart of The Threader lies Ana Nityak, a young woman who discovers that a single thread can carry both memory and survival in a world torn apart by war. From her father’s humble tailor shop in Ukraine to the silence of Auschwitz, from the warmth of Italy to the crowded immigrant streets of New York, Ana’s thread becomes both lifeline and legacy.Each stitch she makes carries meaning — roses for the living, scars for the lost, and silence for all that cannot be spoken. Her art becomes a testament to remembrance, resilience, and redemption.Across Continents, Through GenerationsThe Threader transcends borders, tracing Ana’s life across decades, continents, and generations. It is a tapestry of human experience that captures the beauty of endurance amid despair and the quiet victories that define the human spirit.Through love found and love broken, family lost and family remade, Ana’s thread continues to weave, connecting moments of hope, grief, and grace. Her story asks a haunting question: “When time unravels, can love, will, and thread keep lives and memories alive?”A Poetic Meditation on Silence and SurvivalSolovey’s prose blends lyrical storytelling with historical depth, crafting a narrative that speaks not only to the trauma of war but also to the enduring power of creation. The Threader is more than a novel; it is a memorial stitched in words — honouring those who were silenced and celebrating those who dared to remember.The book reminds readers that silence, too, can be a language: one that carries the weight of generations and the promise of never forgetting.About the AuthorSolovey is a contemporary writer whose work bridges the divide between history and humanity, exploring themes of identity, survival, and the invisible ties that connect us across time. In The Threader, Solovey continues this exploration through richly textured storytelling and unforgettable characters.AvailabilityThe Threader is available worldwide on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats.Amazon Link (Canada): https://www.amazon.ca/Threader-Solovey-ebook/dp/B0FT3Y7HX7/ (Also available via Amazon US, UK, and other global platforms.)ISBN-13: 978-1-988880-09-9ISBN-10: 1-988880-09-2BISAC: FIC040000 FICTION / Jewish

