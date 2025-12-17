Roxanne Ward Releases Sins of Survival, a Dystopian Novel Examining Morality in a Collapsed World

RATHDRUM , ID, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Roxanne Ward has released Sins of Survival , a dystopian fiction novel that examines how survival pressures reshape morality and decision-making after the collapse of modern civilization.Set in the aftermath of a catastrophic meteor event that disrupts global order, Sins of Survival depicts a fractured society governed by powerful corporate regimes and militarized factions. As traditional systems fail, authority consolidates under structures designed to maintain control rather than preserve ethical standards. Within this environment, everyday people exist at the bottom of a rigid hierarchy, navigating survival while confronting choices that blur the line between necessity and cruelty.The novel follows two sisters clinging to hope as they search for answers in a destabilized world, alongside a soldier whose loyalty is tested as duty collides with conscience. As their paths intersect, a devastating secret emerges that threatens to further destabilize what remains of human civilization, placing individual lives at risk and forcing difficult moral reckoning. Together, their stories explore trust, responsibility, and the principles individuals choose to defend when compromise becomes routine.Rather than emphasizing large-scale destruction or spectacle, Sins of Survival focuses on character-driven storytelling and the psychological consequences of prolonged instability. The narrative examines how moral erosion becomes normalized over time, how cruelty can be justified as survival strategy, and how “necessary” sins gradually lose their weight through repetition. Through these perspectives, the novel presents survival as an ongoing process shaped by cumulative ethical decisions rather than isolated moments.Ward’s approach highlights the persistence of the human spirit despite systemic breakdown and shifting values. By centering internal conflict alongside external threats, the story addresses accountability, loyalty, and the long-term impact of choices made under extreme conditions. The novel invites reflection on how societies redefine morality when survival becomes the primary objective.Sins of Survival is available in paperback and eBook formats through major book retailers.Learn more at https://roxannewardauthor.com About the AuthorRoxanne Ward is a former educator and U.S. Air Force Reserve member. She earned a Master of Science in Education from the University of Idaho and taught middle school language arts and science for more than twenty years. Her professional background influenced her interest in human behavior, ethical development, and decision-making under pressure.After retiring from teaching, Ward began pursuing fiction writing. She lives in Northern Idaho with her husband of forty-three years and their border terrier, Nikki.For the latest updates, follow Roxanne Ward on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roxannewardauthor/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078733231941 X: https://x.com/VivianWard90059

