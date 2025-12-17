Korea Nakajo Expands Global Exports of Ice Machine and Shaved Ice Equipment

SOUTH KOREA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korea Nakajo Co., Ltd., a Korean manufacturer of ice machines and shaved ice equipment, is expanding its presence in international markets by increasing exports of its ICEVAN product lineup. The company, which has established a strong presence in Korea’s B2B sector serving cafés and unmanned retail stores, currently exports its products to more than 20 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East.Founded in 2000, Korea Nakajo has developed a production and quality management system supported by its INNOBIZ certification for technology-innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, along with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications for quality and environmental management. The company also holds international certifications including CE, CB, and ETL, and complies with global regulatory requirements such as Europe’s FCM Migration Test for food-contact materials, WEEE, and POPs standards.Korea Nakajo’s ICEVAN product lineup includes nugget-type ice dispenser machines designed for cafés and unmanned self-service environments, cube-ice scoop machines, and snow-ice makers. These products are equipped with features such as automatic drying and UV sterilization to support hygiene management. Their compact designs allow installation in space-constrained environments. The snow-ice maker, which produces finely crystallized milk ice, has received positive feedback in overseas markets for its ice texture consistency.The company recently completed an expansion of its smart manufacturing–based production facility to improve operational efficiency. Its 6,700-square-meter manufacturing infrastructure includes the Prime_3Con Lab, a dedicated research and development organization, as well as specialized production lines known as Core Works, Flow Works and Crystal Works. Korea Nakajo has also expanded its customer support capabilities through a nationwide after-sales service network and a data-based system that tracks equipment history to support timely technical assistance.Korea Nakajo’s export growth has been recognized through industry honors, including the “2 Million Dollar Export Tower” in 2023 and the “3 Million Dollar Export Tower” in 2024. The company continues to expand its international partner network across markets including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, Japan, China, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Mexico, Chile, and Panama.“Korea Nakajo continues to focus on meeting international standards for hygiene, safety, and performance through certified manufacturing and product development,” said CEO Jongmoon Choi. “The company plans to further expand its product offerings and global distribution channels to support customers in diverse markets.”For more details visit https://icevan.co.kr/inc_html/en/index_en.html Inquiries can be sent to Mrs. Bomi Baek at bbm@icevan.co.kr.Address: 65 Yongdu-ro, Daegot-myeon, Gimpo-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

