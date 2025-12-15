JessC’s Cross-Cultural Pop Vision Earns Her ICMA’s Top Asian Award

Malaysian-born, Australia-based pop singer-songwriter gains international recognition, including acknowledgment from Rolling Stone UK & radio airplay.

SOUTHPORT, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysian-born and Australia-based singer-songwriter JessC has emerged as a standout in the global pop scene, winning the 2025 Best Asian Pop Artist at the InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA). The competition, featuring entries from 68 countries, celebrates artists whose work demonstrates innovation, creativity, and cross-cultural impact.Known for her emotive vocals, storytelling-driven pop, and certified healing-music expertise, JessC blends theatrical depth from film and stage musicals with contemporary pop melodies to create music that resonates emotionally and culturally.Her international breakthrough began with the debut English single “Six Feet Deep”, which has received radio play in 15 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Canada, South Africa, China, and Indonesia. Rolling Stone UK named her among its “New Artists to Watch,” marking a key milestone in her growing global influence and highlighting her emerging role as a bridge between Eastern and Western music cultures.At ICMA, JessC’s award-winning single “My Style” earned high praise for originality, artistic expression, and cross-cultural impact, impressing a panel of judges who have worked with global icons such as Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, Selena Gomez, Ricky Martin, and Westlife.Reflecting on her achievement, JessC said, “This award isn’t just for me—it belongs to my team and everyone who has supported my music. Music is a healing force. It connects hearts and transcends cultural and linguistic boundaries. Receiving this honor proves that music truly has no borders, and I hope to continue building bridges between cultures while bringing comfort and hope to people through my work.”The ICMA accolade marks a defining moment in JessC’s career, emphasizing her growing influence as an Asian female artist on the global pop stage. With her upcoming single “One Chance” set to capture international attention, JessC continues to tell stories that reflect personal growth and the broader potential of Asian artists reaching audiences worldwide.About JessCJessC is a Malaysian-born, Australia-based singer-songwriter, performer, and certified healing musician. Her cross-genre sound blends cinematic pop with messages of hope, empathy, and resilience. Through her music, JessC aims to inspire healing, connection, and global unity.Official Links:Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/jessc.official.au YouTube： https://www.youtube.com/@JessC.Official Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/jessc.official/ Spotify： https://open.spotify.com/artist/3jaiyAs4RG4riUGjEqMlfF Watch JessC's Interview on iHeartRadio, US, by David Serero "The Culture News": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPuieZBg70k

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.