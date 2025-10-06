Brisk Health Relocates to New Littleton Facility Following Safety and Maintenance Concerns at Lakewood Location

Brisk Health's Former Lakewood Clinic

Leading Urgent Care Provider to Open 4,000 Square Foot Location in 2026 to Better Serve Denver Metro Area Patients

We're not just building a new facility – we're reimagining the entire patient experience” — Jessica Rodriguez

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisk Health, Colorado's innovative urgent, primary, and wellness care provider, today announced plans to relocate its current Lakewood clinic to a new, purpose-built 4,000 square foot facility in Littleton, Colorado. The expanded location, scheduled to open in 2026, represents the company's commitment to providing enhanced healthcare services and improved patient experiences in a modern, secure environment.

The strategic move to Littleton will enable Brisk Health to better serve its growing patient base across the Denver metro area while maintaining the company's signature approach to convenient, affordable healthcare delivery through both in-clinic and mobile services.

"This expansion reflects our dedication to providing the highest quality healthcare in an environment that prioritizes both patient and staff safety and comfort," said Jessica Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Brisk Health. "Our new Littleton facility will allow us to enhance our service offerings while maintaining the accessibility and affordability that our patients have come to expect."

The current location has experienced escalating challenges including unresolved maintenance issues that have gone unaddressed despite multiple formal requests and increasing security concerns during all hours of operation that have created an environment incompatible with quality healthcare delivery.

Enhanced Features of the New Littleton Facility

The new 4,000 square foot facility will feature:

• Expanded clinical space to reduce wait times and serve more patients

• State-of-the-art medical equipment and technology infrastructure

• Enhanced safety and security measures for patients and staff

• Improved parking and accessibility features

• Modern patient comfort amenities

• Dedicated spaces for urgent care, primary care, and wellness services

Coinciding with the opening of the new Littleton location, Brisk Health will launch an enhanced version of its mobile application featuring expanded functionality designed to further streamline the patient experience. The upgraded app will offer new features for appointment scheduling, health record management, and seamless integration with the company's mobile healthcare services.

"We're not just building a new facility – we're reimagining the entire patient experience," says Jessica Rodriguez. "Our new app will launch alongside the Littleton clinic, providing patients with even more convenient ways to access care, manage their health information, and connect with our healthcare team."

Brisk Health will continue to offer its full range of services including urgent care visits starting at $49, monthly memberships, same-day appointments with no wait times and telemedicine consultations,. The company's popular mobile app, which allows patients to request care with just a few taps, will seamlessly integrate with the new location.

About Brisk Health

Founded in 2020, Brisk Health is revolutionizing healthcare delivery in Colorado through its innovative combination of urgent care, primary care, and wellness services. The company operates with a mission to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all, offering in-clinic visits, home visits, and telemedicine consultations through its user-friendly mobile app.

Brisk Health's team of experienced healthcare professionals, trained in emergency and urgent care medicine, provides personalized care for a wide range of non-life-threatening conditions. The company accepts most major insurance plans and offers transparent, affordable pricing for self-pay patients.

With its commitment to convenience, the company has garnered recognition as one of Denver's top healthcare startups to watch, serving the greater Denver metro area including Lakewood, Littleton, and surrounding communities.

Brisk Health | Denver Colorado Urgent Care, Primary Care & Wellness

Legal Disclaimer:

