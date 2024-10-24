Brisk Health Announces New CEO

Brisk Health Lakewood Clinic Brisk Health Mobile App Brisk Health Lakewood Clinic

Brisk Health announces Dr. Marie Carolle Annie Banville as new CEO, succeeding Jesse Clark, to enhance personalized healthcare and patient well-being.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisk Health, a pioneer in transforming the healthcare experience through innovative mobile solutions, announces a significant leadership change. Jesse Clark is no longer with the company, and Brisk Health is proud to welcome Dr. Marie Carolle Annie Banville as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Banville brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Brisk Health, with a Doctorate in Nursing, Leadership, and Advanced Practice Registered Nursing (DNP-FNP board certified). Her extensive background encompasses pivotal roles as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) across various healthcare settings, including both pediatric and adult care environments.

In her previous positions, Dr. Banville was responsible for nursing and patient care services, where she demonstrated exceptional strategic leadership and vision for clinical initiatives. She has a proven track record in developing clinical protocols to enhance patient safety and effectiveness, serving as a liaison between multiple stakeholders, and overseeing significant budgets while managing over 1,000 affiliates.

“Dr. Banville’s exceptional leadership skills and commitment to patient-centered care align perfectly with our mission at Brisk Health,” said Jesse Clark. “Her extensive experience in healthcare delivery, strategic planning, and quality improvement will be invaluable as we continue to revolutionize the healthcare experience for our users.”

Dr. Banville has been instrumental in advancing quality outcomes and evidence-based care, with a strong focus on enhancing the patient experience. She has led initiatives to expand ambulatory services and developed specialized programs for women and children, demonstrating her commitment to holistic wellness.

Brisk Health is committed to delivering an exceptional healthcare experience, and with Dr. Banville at the helm, the company is poised for continued growth and success.

