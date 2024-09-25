Brisk Technologies Secures $20 Million in Funding to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Mobile App Development

Brisk Technologies Logo Brisk Technologies Corporate Office in Lakewood, Colorado

Brisk Technologies, a mobile app development company based in Lakewood, Colorado, has secured $20 million in funding to accelerate growth and innovation.

We are thrilled to receive this funding, which will enable us to expand our team and enhance our technology offerings” — Jesse Clark

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisk Technologies, a leading mobile app development company, is excited to announce that it has secured $20 million in funding to fuel its rapid growth and enhance its innovative offerings. Based in Lakewood, Colorado, Brisk Technologies specializes in creating cutting-edge applications for iOS, Android, and the web, using the Flutter framework to bring apps to market faster than ever.

Known for its flagship product, the Brisk Health app, Brisk Technologies has established itself as a pioneer in the healthcare technology sector. The Brisk Health app is recognized as the most advanced healthcare application currently available, providing users with unparalleled access to their medical information and services. In addition to the app, Brisk Technologies has developed its own Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, designed to seamlessly integrate with the Brisk Health app and optimize patient care.

"We are thrilled to receive this funding, which will enable us to expand our team and enhance our technology offerings," said Jesse Clark, CEO of Brisk Technologies. "Our goal is to not only advance the healthcare landscape with our innovative solutions but also to support local Colorado businesses. From restaurant delivery apps to comprehensive healthcare applications, we are dedicated to empowering our community through technology."

Brisk Technologies has a strong commitment to collaborating with local companies to develop customized mobile applications that meet their unique needs. This funding will allow the company to expand its services, refine its product offerings, and further establish its presence in the local market.

The infusion of capital will also accelerate Brisk Technologies’ research and development efforts, enabling the team to stay at the forefront of technology trends and deliver even more value to its clients.

