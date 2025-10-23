The Centers of Science & Industry and Intellectual Property Understanding will Join Together for IPAS 2026, April 23rd

For the first time the IP Awareness Summit®, will be held in a public science and industry center with leading presenters from tech, business and law

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding has announced that it will be holding the 9th IP Awareness Summit in conjunction with the Center of Science and Industry at COSI’s award-winning science center, near the Ohio State campus, in the heart of the state’s technology and entrepreneurship belt.Leaders in technology, invention, content creation and distribution, entrepreneurship, finance, law and education will gather to present, discuss and share developments in IP rights, AI use, education, investment and more.CIPU will be speaking to leading IP owners and experts, including the Ohio State University Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, one of the largest programs of its kind, and U.S. Starlab Space, a low earth orbit commercial space station currently under development through a joint venture between the U.S. company Voyager Technologies and European company Airbus. Starlab is partially funded by Mitsubishi Corporation and NASA, with strategic partners including Palantir Technologies, Ohio State University and Hilton."COSI is thrilled to partner with CIPU to present the 2026 IP Awareness Summit," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President and CEO. "Understanding intellectual property is essential for today's innovators. EiPiC—COSI's Extracurricular Intellectual Property Innovation Center—reaches students internationally, partnering with organizations in the United States other nations to demystify IP rights and empower young inventors to protect their creations.""IPAS 2026 expands these conversations to professionals, creators, educators, lawyers, policymakers and students, addressing critical IP topics in AI, technology, and the life sciences," said Dr. Bertley, an immunologist, a nine-time Emmy Award winner and a Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize recipient in Education. Dr. B, as he is known, is an expert in intellectual property and entrepreneurship."The ability to exchange ideas and share information about intellectual property is fundamental to innovation and that is what this Summit will deliver."IPAS 2026 will expand that tradition with leading speakers, timely topics in a conducive setting for discussion. The ability to exchange ideas and share information freely is at the foundation of IPAS success and COSI's mission .Breakout sessions will give both speakers and attendees an opportunity to participate in the discussion and break bread together. Among the museum’s traveling exhibits at that time will be an IP-relevant one, “The Science Behind Pixar.”In addition to two keynotes, five panels and 25 speakers, breakout sessions, there will be a tour of COSI’s industry-leading 320,000-foot facility, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, a lite lunch and a networking wine and beer reception. Watch the event website for announcements about agenda, speakers, partners and registration.Past IP Awareness Summits have been held in conjunction with Dolby Labs in San Francisco, UC Berkeley Haas School of Business (twice), Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (twice), the Segal Design Institute, Columbia University, Northeastern University and the Chicago-Kent College of Law with Illinois Institute of Technology.About COSIThe Center of Science and Industry is ranked the "#1 Science Museum in the Country" for five years as voted by USA TODAY's 10Best. The science center has served Central Ohio for 60 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) topics and delivering an experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. COSI has been awarded 13 EmmyAwards for its compelling science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools, and community partners, COSI is an essential element of the regional, national and international communities, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite, and online experiences. Learn more at cosi.org About CIPUThe Center for Intellectual Property Understanding is an independent nonprofit established in 2016 that raises awareness about the impact of IP rights on creators, businesses, and society. CIPU provides outreach a range of audiences to improve familiarity and promote sharing. It holds events, such as the annual IP Awareness Summit, curates IPBasics.org and IdeasMatter.com, both information portals, and produces ‘Understanding IP Matters,’ a top-rated IP podcast series in its fifth season. UIPM provides leading creators, entrepreneurs and industry experts a platform to share their IP story. To learn more, visit understandingip.org.

