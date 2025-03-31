A.I.'s Impact on Technology and Creative Expression is the Focus in San Francisco on April 24th

The 2025 IP Awareness Summit will kick off with a provocative panel on tech, AI and IP - a limited number of discounted registrations are still available

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the right prompts, generative AI platforms can instantly turn enormous amounts of data and content they are trained on into efficiency-enhancing responses.How does this unprecedented level of processed information impact inventions, creative expression and IP rights, and the people who generate them? The lead panel at the 2025 IP Awareness Summit will attempt to find out.The 2025 IP Awareness Summit is being held by the Center for IP Understanding with Dolby Labs at the company's beautiful headquarters in San Francisco. Registration includes the full agenda, lunch, breakouts, networking and a drinks reception (see discount code and link below). A limited number of discounted registrations are available on a first come basis.The following experts are part of the impressive group of speakers just for the opening panel, "AI's emerging role in innovation, creative expression and IP rights":Jerry Ma is an executive, technologist, and registered patent practitioner who serves as Chief AI Officer and Director of Emerging Technology at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Jerry hails from an industry background including management and senior technical roles at Facebook AI Research and Quora. He has overseen initiatives resulting in the world’s first public-domain superhuman Go bot and the first deep neural network to be trained on the known protein universe. Jerry is an avid developer and scientist.Jonathan Barnett is Director of the USC Gould School of Law’s Media, Entertainment and Technology Program. He is author of the "The Big Steal: Ideology, Interest, and the Undoing of Intellectual Property," a recently published book that has generated heated discussion about the IP system and who it impacts. Prior to academia, Jonathan practiced corporate law as a senior associate at Cleary Gottlieb LLP in New York, specializing in private equity and mergers and acquisitions transactions.Karen Silverman is a leading global expert in practical governance strategies for AI and other frontier technologies. As the CEO and Founder of The Cantellus Group, she advises Fortune 50 companies, startups, consortia, and the public sector on how to manage cutting-edge technologies in a rapidly changing policy environment. She has more than 20 years of practice and management leadership at Latham & Watkins, LLP where she advised global businesses in complex antitrust matters, M&A, governance, ESG, and crisis management. Karen was named one of the Top Ten Legal Innovators by the Financial Times and one of the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics.Karan Yadav is the North America CEO and member of the Executive Management team at Trifork, an artificial intelligence applications and user experience company that serves businesses worldwide in Industrial, Health and Financial Services. Karan plays a pivotal role in steering the company's growth trajectory and expansion, capitalizing on its strengths in enterprise experience and AI. Trifork Labs leads Trifork Group's venture-financed R&D activities. Prior to Trifork, Karan served in executive roles at Apple, Workday and SAP. At Apple, Yadav was Worldwide Leader for Enterprise Solutions.Readers of this announcement are eligible for half price discounts on the already low registration fee. Use codes IPAS25CORP50 (for employees of companies, investors and others) and IPAS25NFP50 (for those associated with government, nonprofit and education). Space is limited. Register here. The opening keynote is U.S. Patent Office Director, 2018-2021, Andrei Iancu, who will talk about the future of patents. The featured speaker is 'Shark Tank' contestant and Flipstik inventor and entrepreneur, Akeem Shannon, who received a special boost from both AT&T and Snoop Dogg.Go here for agenda, speaker and lodgings information

