Livestream Access to the IP Summit Direct from Dolby Labs in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IP-related opportunities for investors and businesses are growing, but so are challenges to the reliability and value of patents and copyrights.Lack of IP transparency - the source of IP rights, coupled with how and when they are being used - impacts society, investment and jobs, and can lead to fakes and theft.Film, music and publishing leaders are among those saying copyright transparency matters when it comes creative expression and quality, especially when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence. For patented inventions, lack of transparency about ownership and reliability make them increasingly difficult license, and can discuade breakthrough innovation.The future of creatives and many businesses depends on knowing who is using copyrighted content, both theirs and others', when and how? This requires an openness and ability to track content which is often lacking. Lack of transparency impacts society, investment and jobs, and can lead to theft and fakes. It also affects patented inventions.The panel, "IP source, fakes and theft - transparency matters," is part of the 2025 IP Awareness Summit that is being held by the nonprofit Center for IP Understanding in conjunction with Dolby Labs at Dolby's headquarters in San Francisco on April 24th.IP CloseUp readers who are unable to attend in person can use the free livestream link:Join the Microsoft teams meeting nowMeeting ID: 294 667 926 209 0Passcode: Xw6vM6FNThe esteemed panelists for "Source, fakes and theft" are:David Lowery is a lead singer-songwriter for the successful indie band, Cracker. He is author of more than 300 songs and is responsible for 25 albums. He is on the faculty of the business school at the U. of Georgia and a well-known advocate for fair use of copyright in the creative industries.Talal Shamoon is Berkeley-based CEO of Intertrust, the leading digital rights management business. He is an inventor with more than a dozen patents and holds B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering.Brad Watts is Senior Vice President of the Global Innovation Policy Center in Washington, part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He was consul on IP matters to Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Chairman on Intellectual Property Tillis and other members of Congress.Jonathan Taplin is a successful film producer (Scorsese, Kidman), author and Director Emeritus of the USC Innovation Lab. Earlier in his career he was tour manager for Bob Dylan and the Band.The featured speakers will be Andrei Iancu, Undersecretary of Commerce and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office from 2018-2021 and Chairman of the Council for Innovation Promotion.For the full agenda and speakers, or to register for in person, visit IPAwarenessSummit.com . The Summit begins at 9:00 AM PT.

