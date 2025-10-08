Nationwide Answering Service Ambs Call Center Honored with 2025 CAM-X Award of Excellence

Ryan Ambs receiving CAM-X Award Aaron Boatin and Ryan Ambs at the 2025 CAM-X Conference in Charlottetown, PEI

Ambs Call Center earns national recognition for excellence in customer service and industry leadership at the 2025 CAM-X Conference.

This award reflects our team’s daily commitment to treating every caller with warmth, accuracy, and care.” — Aaron Boatin

MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambs Call Center, a nationwide leader in live answering and virtual receptionist services , has been awarded the 2025 CAM-X Award of Excellence by the Canadian Call Management Association. This prestigious recognition celebrates call centers that consistently deliver exceptional customer service and caller experiences across North America.The honor was presented during the 2025 CAM-X Annual Conference, where Ambs Call Center President Aaron Boatin was also invited to share insights on customer experience innovation and the evolving role of technology in call handling. His presentation underscored the importance of pairing human empathy with modern tools—a philosophy that continues to define Ambs Call Center’s approach to serving clients nationwide.Independent Evaluation, Proven ResultsTo earn the Award of Excellence, each participating call center undergoes six months of independent evaluations by third-party judges. Calls are graded across multiple criteria, including:- Response Time- Professionalism and Courtesy- Accuracy of Message Taking- Knowledge of Client Accounts- Overall Caller ExperienceAmbs Call Center’s top marks across all categories reaffirm its commitment to accuracy, empathy, and client representation on every call.A Legacy of LeadershipPresident Aaron Boatin credits this recognition to the company’s strong service culture and continuous improvement mindset:“This award reflects our team’s daily commitment to treating every caller with warmth, accuracy, and care,” said Boatin. “It’s also a reminder that excellence is a moving target—one we aim to surpass year after year through training, innovation, and listening to our clients.”Supporting Businesses with a Nationwide Answering Service Ambs Call Center provides live phone answering services and AI receptionist services, medical answering services, virtual receptionist, and absence management hotlines for businesses across the U.S. and Canada. The company serves a wide range of industries—including healthcare, home services, property management, and professional services—and handles more than 10 million calls annually.About CAM-XThe Canadian Call Management Association (CAM-X) is a leading industry trade group dedicated to recognizing and promoting excellence in call management and customer communication services across North America.About Ambs Call CenterFounded in 1932, Ambs Call Center is a family-owned provider of live phone answering services, virtual receptionist programs, appointment scheduling, and AI receptionist services. Ambs specializes in HIPAA-compliant medical answering, help desk support, and after-hours coverage, helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences 24/7. Learn more at https://www.ambscallcenter.com/

