Ambs Call Center Listed Among Best Answering Services for Small Businesses

MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambs Call Center is proud to announce that it has earned the ATSI 2025 Diamond Plus Award of Excellence for the 15th consecutive year. This recognition, presented by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), honors the highest level of performance in phone answering services and virtual receptionist services across North America and Canada.Ambs Call Center was recognized during the ATSI 2025 Annual Conference held in Phoenix, AZ. The award distinguishes Ambs Call Center as one of the best answering services for small businesses and highlights the company’s continued commitment to delivering reliable, friendly, and accurate customer experiences.Rigorous, Independent EvaluationTo qualify for the award, answering services undergo six months of third-party evaluation by independent judges. Each participating company is graded on a series of strict criteria, including:Response TimeCourteousness of RepresentativesAccuracy of Message TakingKnowledge of AccountOverall Caller ExperienceA Legacy of Service ExcellenceAmbs Call Center President Aaron Boatin credits the achievement to the dedication of the company’s team:“Fifteen years of recognition from ATSI speaks volumes about our people. Every call, every message, every customer interaction is handled with the same care and precision,” Aaron Boatin said. “This award is truly a testament to our team’s passion for excellence and their unwavering focus on supporting our clients and their customers.”Serving Businesses Across IndustriesAmbs Call Center provides HIPAA-compliant live answering services, medical answering service solutions, and virtual receptionist offerings for businesses across the U.S. and Canada. With operations in Jackson, Michigan and Tampa, Florida, Ambs Call Center serves clients in healthcare, home services, property management, legal, and other sectors.The company handles over 10 million calls annually, helping businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences while minimizing missed opportunities.About Ambs Call CenterFounded in 1932, Ambs Call Center is a family-owned provider of phone answering services, virtual receptionist solutions, appointment scheduling, help desk support, and custom call-handling programs. Ambs Call Center also specializes in HIPAA-compliant medical answering services, patient satisfaction, physician referral, daytime overflow and after-hours support.Learn more at https://www.ambscallcenter.com

