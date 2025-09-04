Ambs Call Center Earns HIPAA Recertification, Cementing Patient Care Legacy

Ambs Call Center's Medical Answering Service Leadership Team Ambs Call Center Brand Logo

Renewed certification highlights Ambs Call Center’s commitment to safeguarding patient data and supporting healthcare providers nationwide.

Empathy makes all the difference in healthcare, and Ambs Call Center’s medical answering service truly gets that” — Mark Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Henry Ford Health

MI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambs Call Center, the 93-year-old medical answering service trusted by hospitals and physician groups nationwide, today announced successful completion of an independent HIPAA audit covering the Privacy, Security and Breach Notification Rules. The milestone underscores Ambs Call Center’s dual commitment to compliance and compassion, introducing new measures that track every agent’s “empathy index” alongside HIPAA key-performance indicators (KPIs)—a first in the healthcare contact-center industry.“Protecting electronic PHI is table stakes; communicating with empathy is the differentiator,” said Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center. “By measuring both compliance and compassion, we give providers confidence that every patient interaction is secure, respectful, and human.”Why This MattersThird-party risk is exploding. Healthcare accounted for 41 percent of all third-party data breaches in 2024, the highest of any sector. (The HIPAA Journal)Call centers carry direct liability under the HIPAA Omnibus Rule. Business associates—such as answering services—face the same civil penalties as covered entities for privacy or security violations. (HHS.gov)What Makes Ambs Call Center DifferentPatient call analytics. AI-powered sentiment analysis scores more than 1 million patient calls each year, linking tone of voice, attitude, and empathy to KPIs.Zero-trust architecture. End-to-end encryption, role-based access controls and continuous penetration testing safeguard ePHI.100% US–based agents. 24/7 medical answering service coverage without offshore data exposure.Annual re-certification. A nationally recognized cybersecurity firm audits Ambs Call Center every 12 months.Customer Impact“Empathy makes all the difference in healthcare, and Ambs Call Center’s medical answering service truly gets that. Their agents consistently treat our patients with kindness and compassion, which has a real impact on patient satisfaction. It’s reassuring to know that even after hours, our patients are still getting the thoughtful care they deserve.”Mark Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Henry Ford HealthAvailabilityAmbs Call Center’s HIPAA-certified 24/7 medical answering service, including empathy analytics, is available immediately to healthcare organizations across the United States and Canada. Learn more or request a demo at the company’s HIPAA compliant medical answering service page.About Ambs Call CenterSince 1932, Ambs Call Center has been the family-owned medical answering service trusted by hospitals, clinics and physician groups nationwide. Our fully US–based HIPAA-compliant answering service operates 24/7/365, providing after-hours medical answering service, secure on-call management, nurse-triage overflow and virtual medical-receptionist support. Every call blends compassionate care with zero-trust data security. Providing their medical call centers nationwide—Ambs Call Center safeguards millions of patient interactions each year. You can view their medical answering service pricing on their website.

