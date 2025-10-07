LogicalDOC 9.2.1 Now Available with Enhanced AI and Security Features

LogicalDOC 9.2.1 LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC 9.2.1 delivers upgraded AI, improved security, and enhanced efficiency for smarter enterprise document management.

With LogicalDOC 9.2.1, we’ve taken a major step toward intelligent, secure, and efficient document management, combining cutting-edge technology with ease of use.” — Alessandro Gasparini, CTO at LogicalDOC

CARPI, MODENA, ITALY, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogicalDOC, a leading provider of enterprise document management solutions, is proud to announce the release of LogicalDOC 9.2.1 , a major update designed to deliver enhanced AI capabilities, stronger security, and even greater efficiency for organizations worldwide.With this new version, LogicalDOC continues its commitment to providing businesses with a reliable, intelligent, and user-friendly document management platform that simplifies the way teams organize, access, and collaborate on their digital content.LogicalDOC 9.2.1 introduces an upgraded AI engine that improves document classification, content extraction, and semantic search. These enhancements empower users to find information faster and automate repetitive document tasks, reducing operational effort and boosting productivity.Modernized Core TechnologyThe update includes significant improvements to the system’s core libraries, especially the ORM (Object–Relational Mapping) technology. This upgrade ensures a more modern, secure, and maintainable infrastructure, allowing LogicalDOC to deliver long-term stability, improved performance, and seamless scalability for enterprise users.Security remains a top priority. LogicalDOC 9.2.1 introduces new password control features that strengthen user authentication and protect sensitive data against unauthorized access. These updates align with industry best practices for enterprise data protection.The new version enhances the document review process with greater customization options. Teams can now tailor approval workflows to better reflect their specific operational needs, improving collaboration and compliance.LogicalDOC 9.2.1 adds the ability to duplicate import settings from both folders and emails, saving users valuable time and streamlining configuration management — a particularly valuable enhancement for organizations managing large volumes of incoming documents.A Step Forward in Smart Document Management“With LogicalDOC 9.2.1, we’ve taken another major step toward intelligent, secure, and efficient document management,” said Alessandro Gasparini, CTO at LogicalDOC. “This release reflects our ongoing mission to combine cutting-edge technology with ease of use, helping businesses transform how they handle information every day.”LogicalDOC is an enterprise document management system designed to help organizations manage, share, and secure their documents efficiently. With a focus on automation, compliance, and user experience, LogicalDOC empowers businesses to streamline operations and embrace digital transformation.LogicalDOC 9.2.1 is available now for both cloud and on-premises installations.Discover all the new features and download the latest version at our site

