Aqua Membranes Continues to Attract Global Investor Interest and Earns Recognition in XPRIZE Water Scarcity Competition

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqua Membranes , a leading innovator in reverse osmosis (RO) element technology, has secured strong international investor interest and been named a qualified team in the prestigious XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition . With its revolutionary Printed Spacer Technology® , the company is setting new benchmarks for sustainable water treatment by saving energy, increasing water output, and extending membrane life.Global Investors Back Breakthrough TechnologyAqua Membranes’ patented approach to reverse osmosis has drawn investors from around the world. Participants in the company’s oversubscribed Series B round include Burnt Island Ventures, Helios Climate Ventures, Osmoflo/Kanadevia Group, MUUS & Company, Micron Technologies, and SQN Venture Partners. New investors including Cycle H2O and Nova Capital have also joined the round, further accelerating the company’s growth and global reach.Recognition from XPRIZEUnderscoring its impact, Aqua Membranes has been selected as a qualified team in the XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition, a global challenge seeking technologies that are revolutionizing desalination for global water use. This recognition places Aqua Membranes among 143 of the world’s top innovators advancing solutions for water sustainability.“Our inclusion in the XPRIZE competition is an exciting milestone that validates the potential of our technology,” said Craig Beckman, CEO of Aqua Membranes. “With the backing of visionary investors, we are advancing the boundaries of what Printed Spacer Technologycan achieve in addressing water scarcity worldwide.”A Greener Water FutureBy directly printing the feed channel spacer onto the membrane surface, Aqua Membranes eliminates the need for conventional mesh, fundamentally reshaping RO performance. The technology delivers lower energy use, increased flow, and extended membrane life—a transformative step for industries seeking sustainable, cost-effective water management solutions.As Aqua Membranes continues its upward trajectory, it remains committed to scaling its proprietary technology to help industries and communities meet the challenges of water scarcity and climate change.For partnership or investment inquiries, please contact: sales@aquamembranes.com.--About Aqua Membranes Inc.Aqua Membranes Inc. manufactures and develops spiral-wound membrane elements using groundbreaking Printed Spacer Technology, replacing traditional feed spacer mesh. By directly printing the feed channel spacer onto the membrane surface, the company significantly enhances membrane performance—delivering the most sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective solution on the market. The technology reduces fouling, saves energy, and increases output, optimizing both design and operation. Learn more at www.aquamembranes.com About XPRIZEXPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at www.xprize.org

