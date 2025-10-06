Rapha Clinic Launches 'Adopt a Patient' Sponsorship Program to Support Uninsured Adults in West Georgia

New opportunity to support local uninsured adults with faith-based health and dental care

Through this program, we provide not just health and dental care, but hope, dignity and the opportunity for a healthier life.” — Dr. Amy Eubanks, Medical Director of Rapha Clinic

TEMPLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia , a local nonprofit, faith-based charity, is excited to announce the launch of its new “ Adopt a Patient ” program aimed to support uninsured adults in the region with medical and dental care. The donation program offers an opportunity for individuals and businesses to provide essential healthcare services for just $35 per month, helping those in need receive the treatment they might not otherwise afford.Each month, this low-cost donor program covers the cost of one patient’s medical visits, check-ups, exams and dental care, including cleanings, exams and treatments at Rapha Clinic. The program is designed to help alleviate the difficult choices many uninsured individuals in West Georgia face between obtaining healthcare and meeting basic needs like food and housing.Donors of the Adopt a Patient program will receive recognition, upon their approval, on Rapha Clinic’s website and social media, as well as a certificate of recognition. Additionally, donors will receive quarterly updates that include impact stories and the results of their contributions.“We believe that caring for our neighbors is a calling. At Rapha Clinic, no one should have to choose between their health and their basic needs,” said Dr. Amy Eubanks, Medical Director of Rapha Clinic. “Through this program, we provide not just health and dental care, but hope, dignity and the opportunity for a healthier life. We welcome the community to join us in this mission of compassion and support.”To learn more about the Adopt a Patient program and become a sponsor, visit https://www.raphaclinic.org/adopt-a-patient The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia serves uninsured adults across Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard and Paulding counties. Since its founding in 2010, the clinic has provided high-quality medical and dental care through volunteer professionals, aiming to improve health outcomes for those who lack access to traditional healthcare. To learn more, visit www.raphaclinic.org/ # # #About Rapha ClinicThe Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit, charitable ministry serving uninsured adults in West Georgia (Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties) since 2010. Volunteer professionals provide high-quality medical and dental care to those most in need. In addition to the best healthcare, Rapha patients receive spiritual support and guidance without forcing beliefs. It is through caring for the physical illness that Rapha has an opportunity to be a witness for Christ. The unconditional love and superior care provided by Rapha empower patients to break the cycle of poor health and habits and improve their quality of life.

