ETI Starwin Troop Seat IP Secures Strategic Multi-Year LTA for C-5 Modernization

The C-5 Galaxy is America’s unmatched global mover, and nothing else in the world compares” — Mike Davis, Director of Business Development

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETI Starwin has captured a critical multi-year Long-Term Agreement (LTA) contract to supply proprietary troop seats for the U.S. Air Force’s C-5 Galaxy modernization program. This award expands the company’s footprint in strategic mobility, reinforcing its role as a key supplier to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and the U.S. Air Force’s global fleet sustainment mission.C-5 Modernization: The Global Reach BackboneThe C-5 Galaxy is unique among U.S. Air Force assets in its ability to carry massive and outsized payloads — including armored vehicles, helicopters, and complete mission systems — across continents. No other single aircraft in the U.S. inventory can match its combination of internal payload volume, range, and strategic lift.The dual modernization path — the Avionics Modernization Program (AMP) and the Reliability Enhancement & Re-engining Program (RERP) — has extended the C-5’s service life well into the 2040’s, delivering greater reliability, shorter takeoff rolls, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced mission capability. With these upgrades complete across the fleet, the C-5M Super Galaxy remains without rival as America’s strategic global mover.Recent missions highlight the C-5’s pivotal role in U.S. global posture:- Transporting armored vehicles, helicopters, and heavy systems into contested theaters.- Surge deployments to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe.- Humanitarian relief missions delivering large-scale aid to disaster zones.- Strategic rebalancing operations to preposition logistics in support of contingency plans.Troop Seats – A Strategic Component with Proprietary IPThis award tasks ETI Starwin with providing troop seating assemblies — a critical subsystem for aircrews and personnel — for which the company holds the intellectual property (IP). By owning this IP, ETI Starwin ensures sustainment flexibility, design control, and long-term reliability management for the Air Force, eliminating dependence on outside licensors.Contract Scope & Projected Value OpportunityThe award establishes a 4-year period of performance with a ceiling value of $45 million dollars. This provides the Department of Defense with the flexibility to issue recurring task orders for production, sustainment, and potential upgrades throughout the program’s lifecycle. The structure represents a significant growth opportunity for ETI Starwin as follow-on orders accumulate.“The C-5 Galaxy is America’s unmatched global mover, and nothing else in the world compares,” said Mike Davis, Director of Business Development. “Securing this 4-year award with a $45 million ceiling underscores our role as a critical partner in strategic mobility. With proprietary IP on troop seats, ETI Starwin is uniquely positioned to keep the C-5 and its supporting fleet mission-ready — giving U.S. forces the reach, agility, and confidence to respond to any threat.”About ETI StarwinETI Starwin is a mission-critical supplier to U.S. defense aviation programs, specializing in high-precision machining, welding, subsystems, assemblies, and sustainment solutions.With more than 50 years of experience supporting platforms such as the F-35, F-16, Apache, Black Hawk, and now the C-5 Galaxy, ETI Starwin continues to deliver reliability, innovation, and agility to America’s warfighters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.