ETI Starwin Awarded Bilateral Contract for F-16 Radome in Support of Radar Modernization Program

The APG-83 AESA radar, housed within ETI / Starwin’s Radome assemblies, dramatically increases the combat capability of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Our team at ETI Starwin is proud to play a vital role in delivering advanced manufacturing solutions that give the F-16 warfighter decisive advantages on the battlefield.” — Andrew Chavez, President

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land & Maritime Supply Chain in Columbus, Ohio, in coordination with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Ohio River Valley and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has awarded a bilateral contract to ETI / Starwin for the supply of the F-16 Radome assembly as part of the F-16 Radar Modernization Program (RMP).This award provides ETI / Starwin the opportunity to deliver advanced Radome components enabling the integration of the AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) — an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system at the core of the F-16 RMP.________________________________________New Capabilities for the F-16 WarfighterThe APG-83 AESA radar, housed within ETI / Starwin’s Radome assemblies, dramatically increases the combat capability of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.Key advantages include:• Extended Detection & Tracking – AESA radars provide 5th-generation fighter radar performance, extending range and enabling pilots to track and engage multiple threats simultaneously.• All-Weather Targeting – Enhanced resolution allows warfighters to identify and prosecute targets through weather, electronic warfare interference, and low-visibility conditions.• Electronic Protection – AESA technology is resistant to jamming and designed to survive in highly contested electromagnetic environments.• Increased Survivability – Improved situational awareness and threat detection allow F-16 pilots to react faster and with greater precision in complex battle spaces.• Mission Flexibility – Supports both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, including precision strike, maritime targeting, and homeland defense.The F-16 Radar Modernization Program ensures the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard fleets remain combat-relevant and interoperable with allied 5th-generation platforms, strengthening deterrence and coalition security worldwide.________________________________________Program Overview• Scope: Modernization of ~450 F-16s with AESA radar capability.• Production Status: Entered full-rate production in September 2024 after successful operational testing.• Contracting Organizations: DLA Land & Maritime (Columbus, OH), DCMA Ohio River Valley, Wright-Patterson AFB.• Impact: Extends the service life of the F-16 fleet well into the 2030s, ensuring continued U.S. and allied warfighter dominance.• Global Reach: While the RMP is currently tailored to the U.S. fleet, AESA radar upgrades are aligned with Foreign Military Sales (FMS) opportunities for allied operators of the F-16 worldwide.________________________________________"Our team at ETI Starwin is proud to play a vital role in delivering advanced manufacturing solutions that give the F-16 warfighter decisive advantages on the battlefield," said Andrew Chavez, President of ETI Starwin. "By providing components that enhance radar performance, survivability, and mission effectiveness, we are helping ensure the United States and our allies stay ahead of all threats — today and in the future."About ETI StarwinFor more than 50 years, ETI Starwin has been a trusted partner to the U.S.G. Department of Defense, and major OEMs including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Raytheon, and the Defense Logistics Agency.Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, ETI / Starwin specializes in precision machining, welding, composites, and aerospace assembly that support mission-critical platforms across air, land, and sea. With a heritage built on innovation and execution, ETI Starwin continues to deliver best-in-class manufacturing solutions that strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and empower the warfighter.Contact: John Gevedon, Business Development Director, jgevedon@starwin-ind.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.