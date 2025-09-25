ETI Starwin Captures Multi-Year F-16 Award with CNI Advantage — Driving High-Velocity AESA Modernization

ETI Starwin doubles down on its commitment to ensure the F-16 remains a decisive force in modern air combat

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETI Starwin has captured a major multi-year, multi-million dollar award to produce advanced F-16 Radar Modernization Program (RMP) shrouds in partnership with CNI Advantage , LLC. This contract builds directly on ETI Starwin’s radome award and doubles down on its commitment to ensure the F-16 remains a decisive force in modern air combat.The Radar Modernization Program (RMP) is the most significant leap in capability the F-16 has received in decades. At its core is the transition to Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, a technology that delivers longer detection ranges, crystal-clear resolution, enhanced resistance to electronic jamming, and the ability to track and engage multiple threats simultaneously. AESA gives the F-16 pilot an unmatched picture of the battlespace, transforming the aircraft from a legacy fourth-generation platform into a nearly unstoppable force that can hold its own alongside fifth-generation fighters like the F-35.The composite shrouds ETI Starwin will deliver — designed and tooled internally with proprietary composite fabrication processes — are critical to housing and protecting the AESA radar system. By teaming with CNI Advantage, ETI Starwin is fusing precision composites manufacturing with proven program integration expertise to create a high-velocity production pipeline. This fast-track execution ensures the radar upgrade reaches the fleet expeditiously, securing U.S. and allied air dominance in the most contested environments worldwide.“This program is about collaboration and speed” said Andrew Chavez , President of ETI Starwin. “The stakes are elevated every day. The warfighter demands high velocity, and ETI Starwin is delivering it.”This award is administered in concert with DLA Land & Maritime Supply Chain in Columbus, Ohio, and DCMA Ohio River Valley at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. It highlights ETI Starwin’s ability to move decisively in support of the Department of Defense’s modernization priorities and reinforces the F-16’s status as a force to be reckoned with globally.About ETI StarwinETI Starwin is a precision aerospace and defense manufacturer with over 50 years of experience in machining, welding, composites, kitting, and assembly. The company has developed proprietary tooling and composite fabrication capabilities that uniquely position it to deliver on programs like the F-16 RMP.Its portfolio includes F-16 and F-35 components and assemblies, C-5 Galaxy troop seats, Sea Sparrow launcher covers, and other mission-critical assemblies for the U.S. DoD and major OEMs including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Raytheon, and DLA.For more information, visit www.eti-starwin.com

