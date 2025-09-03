Dodge® Industrial Expands Safety Mount® Family with Largest Bore Size Yet

Safety Mount Large

The leading mechanical power transmission solutions manufacturer releases new sizes for its innovative mounted spherical roller bearing product line

With the addition of sizes up to a 10.5-inch bore, our customers can now standardize on Safety Mount across their entire operation—even on their largest shaft sizes.” — Jeff Kuenn, Global Product Manager for Mounted Spherical Roller Bearings

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dodge Industrial, Inc. , a leading provider of innovative industrial solutions, today announces the expansion of its Safety Mount family of spherical roller bearings with the introduction of a new large-bore design supporting shaft sizes up to 10.5 inches (260 millimeters) in diameter. This marks the largest Safety Mount offering to date, extending the proven ease-of-installation and reliability benefits to even larger and more demanding industrial applications.First introduced in 1996, Safety Mount bearings revolutionized the industry as a shaft-ready, drop-in replacement for SAF bearings, providing superior reliability. Safety Mount removes the need for feeler gauges, eliminating the guesswork associated with setting internal clearances for SAF bearings. Its patented split lock nut design with built-in mounting and dismounting system allows for easy installation and removal with only common hand tools—no hydraulic presses, specialized tools, or dangerous removal methods required. The new large-bore options maintain the proven design and deliver the same load capacity as equivalent-size SAF units—bringing safer, faster, and easier installation to mining, aggregate, steel, pulp and paper, and other heavy-load operations.“With the addition of sizes up to a 10.5-inch bore, our customers can now standardize on Safety Mount across their entire operation—even on their largest shaft sizes,” said Jeff Kuenn, Global Product Manager for Mounted Spherical Roller Bearings. “We’ve combined the same reliability and simplified installation and removal our customers count on with the scale needed for their biggest equipment, while also cutting both mounting and dismounting time from multiple hours or a full day down to minutes—all with the scale needed for their biggest equipment while saving potentially tens of thousands of dollars of downtime costs.”By reducing installation errors and extending bearing life through its advanced sealing system and preset internal clearance, Safety Mount helps plants minimize unplanned downtime and maximize productivity. With this expansion, Dodge continues its legacy of innovation in mounted roller bearings—backed by over 100 years of engineering expertise. For more Information about the Safety Mount family, visit the Dodge website here About Dodge Industrial, Inc.Dodge Industrial, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and other power transmission components. For more than 145 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers and end users alike in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations. With in-depth knowledge of each industry’s specific needs and challenges, Dodge provides innovative solutions and advanced technologies to maximize production output, decrease downtime, and enhance system value for their customers. For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com.

