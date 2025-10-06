Governor Kotek: ‘The truth has prevailed'

Governor Tina Kotek issued a response to the U.S. District Court Ruling made today after the state argued that the President lacks authority under 10 U.S.C. §12406, which permits federalization of the Guard only in circumstances of invasion, rebellion, or when federal laws cannot otherwise be executed. None of those circumstances exist in Oregon.

Governor Kotek issued the following statement:

“Today’s ruling validates what Oregonians already know: justice has been served, and the truth has prevailed. I want to thank Attorney General Rayfield and his team for great work.

“There is no insurrection in Portland. No threat to national security. The only threat we face is to our democracy — and it is being led by President Donald Trump.

“From day one, Oregon has been prepared. Our coordinated, rapid response — from legal action to intergovernmental planning — has allowed us to stand firm against a baseless and dangerous federal overreach.

“While the President plays politics, Oregon will stay focused on solving the real problems facing our communities.

“This ruling puts us on the right side of history. And while the fight is far from over, Oregon remains united and ready to defend our values and our rights — today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes.

“Thank you – stay calm, stay together, stay strong.”



###