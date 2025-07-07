CyberQ Group Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Stuart Ebdon as Business Development Manager

We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Stuart Ebdon to the CyberQ Group Team with his unparalleled experience in driving complex change and securing significant business across critical sectors.” — Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberQ Group , an award-winning and rapidly growing global cybersecurity services provider, today announced the strategic appointment of Stuart Ebdon as its new Business Development Manager. Stuart, a seasoned Business Growth Specialist with a distinguished track record in technology and commercial strategy, joins CyberQ Group to spearhead its ambitious expansion plans, particularly accelerating its strategic focus on broader global reach.Stuart brings a wealth of experience, having consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a unique ability to forge trusted relationships that inspire high-performing teams. Renowned for his commercial acumen and strategic foresight, Stuart is a trusted advisor to senior leaders, known for openly challenging conventional thinking to deliver critical strategic and commercial change programmes. His expertise spans complex programme delivery across diverse sectors including consultancy, defence, telco, utilities, and government, managing large-scale teams (up to 450 people) and executing significant budgets (up to c.£150m PA)."We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Stuart Ebdon to the CyberQ Group team," said Chris Woods, Founder/CEO at CyberQ Group. "His unparalleled experience in driving complex change and securing significant business across critical sectors, particularly in retail and government, aligns perfectly with our strategic growth objectives. Stuart's proven ability to build credibility and deliver substantial commercial programmes will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global footprint and enhance our service offerings, supported by our £1 million investment raised in 2024."Stuart’s recent career highlights include:• Owning the design, delivery, deployment, and run of Fujitsu's Global Connectivity project for the UK MOD, which successfully connected over 1,200 locations to a new secure network with new associated services.• Spearheading the creation of a new customer market sector for Fujitsu, collaborating with key Defence Partners such as Rolls-Royce, Leonardo, MBDA & Mott MacDonald, and Central Government customers, securing over £150m of business in this sector within three years.Commenting on his appointment, Stuart Ebdon said, "I am incredibly excited to join CyberQ Group at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The company's innovative approach to cybersecurity, exceptional technical team, and clear vision for global expansion resonated strongly with me. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to CyberQ Group's success, particularly in scaling its ISO27001 and CREST certified services, and helping our clients achieve true cyber resilience."CyberQ Group is an award-winning, ISO27001 and CREST certified global cyber business, with offices strategically located in the UK (Birmingham HQ), Philippines, South Africa and USA, enabling true "follow-the-sun" support and comprehensive service delivery across all time zones.We are dedicated to making businesses cyber resilient through a suite of services including CREST-approved Penetration Testing, a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) powered by our proprietary AI model, Project Q, and expert Cyber Security Consultancy.Furthermore, our commitment to pioneering cybersecurity thought leadership is exemplified by the recent establishment of our AI Advisory Board, bringing together leading minds to shape the future of AI in cyber defence.We also actively engage the global community with impactful demonstrations of real-world threats, such as our recent highly successful live hacking demo to a packed audience at Drees & Sommer in Stuttgart, Germany, underscoring our practical expertise and dedication to raising cyber awareness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.