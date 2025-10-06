Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,471 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,789 in the last 365 days.

International Relations and Cooperation provides an update on welfare of Flotilla delegates

Today, our specialist team met with the South African delegation at the Negev Israeli Prison facility.

The delegation has confirmed the detainees are in good health and in high spirits. The necessary procedures for their safe passage and return home to South Africa are advancing steadily.

Enquiries: 
Mr Chrispin Phiri Ministerial Spokesperson

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International Relations and Cooperation provides an update on welfare of Flotilla delegates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more