International Relations and Cooperation provides an update on welfare of Flotilla delegates

Today, our specialist team met with the South African delegation at the Negev Israeli Prison facility. The delegation has confirmed the detainees are in good health and in high spirits. The necessary procedures for their safe passage and return home to South Africa are advancing steadily. Enquiries:

Mr Chrispin Phiri Ministerial Spokesperson

