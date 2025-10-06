Parliament hears evidence from Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, 7 Oct

The Ad Hoc Committee to investigate allegations made by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal provincial head, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is scheduled commence with its hearings tomorrow. The first witness to provide evidence will be Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi.

The meeting will be in Parliament and will also be live streamed on YouTube. Documents for the committee meeting can be found on: https://www.parliament.gov.za/ad-hoc-committee-gen-mkhwanazis-allegation.

Date: Tuesday, 7 October 2025

Time: 9:00

Venue: Ground Floor, Good Hope Chambers, Good Hope Building, Parliament

