Police launches safer festive operations in Bloemfontein, 7 Oct
The South African Police Service (SAPS) led by the Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo and Mr Cassel Mathale will launch its safer festive season operations in Bloemfontein.
The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, will present and handover the SAPS safer festive operation plan to the Minister.
The launch of the safer festive season operations will be preceded by the opening of Sonskyn Police Station in Bloemfontein.
Details are as follows:
Opening of Sonskyn Police Station
Time: 10:00
Date: Tuesday, 07 October 2025
Venue: Sonskyn Police Station
Launch of Safer Festive Season Operations
Time: 12:00
Date: Tuesday, 07 October 2025
Venue: Dr Rantlai Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein
Enquiries:
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe
Cell: 082 040 8808
Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi
Cell: 076 523 0085
