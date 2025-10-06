Free State Provincial Government hosts Research Colloquium 2025, 7 to 8 Oct

The Free State Provincial Government, in collaboration with the Central University of Technology, will host the 8th annual Free State Provincial Research Colloquium from 07–08 October 2025 at the Bloemfontein Campus under the theme “Inclusive economic recovery and long-term growth.”

Various university researchers and key stakeholders from Free State Government departments will come together to discuss challenges and explore research-driven solutions that can bring about sustainable economic development and growth in the province.

This year’s theme encompasses a wide range of topics related to both theoretical and practical aspects, including developing human capabilities, improving institutional performance, harnessing innovative agro-processing to stimulate economic growth, and advancing the transformation of human settlements.

The main objective of the 2025 Research Colloquium is to facilitate knowledge sharing and deepen understanding on how to devise and implement effective fiscal policy tools that will place the provincial economy on a sustainable growth path. This includes strengthening governance, reducing wasteful expenditure, delivering quality public services, and embracing technological innovation.

MECs from various provincial departments will also form part of the event proceedings.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: 07–08 October 2025

Time: 08h00–17h00

Venue: ZR Mahabane Building, Central University of Technology, Free State, Bloemfontein Campus

Enquiries:

Tshidiso Mokokoane

Cell: 082 887 8413

E-mail: Mokokoane@treasury.fs.gov.za

