Raincatcher Advises Sand N Sea Properties on Ownership Transition to Continuum Management Group

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincatcher , a national M&A advisory and business brokerage firm serving small and mid-market companies, is pleased to announce that it served as the M&A advisor to Sand N Sea Properties (“Sand N Sea”) in its transfer of ownership to Continuum Management Group Founded in 1974, Sand N Sea has been a cornerstone of Galveston Island’s vacation rental and real estate market for more than 50 years. The company has built a reputation for exceptional service, long-standing relationships with homeowners, and a deeply local, hands-on approach to property management.“For our family, choosing the right partner to carry Sand N Sea into the future was one of the most important decisions we’ve ever made,” said the former owners of Sand N Sea.“Sand `N Sea has been an integral part of our family for so long.” said Anne Reiswerg. “We spent a lot of time considering the future of the company, and we knew that Raincatcher would help us find the right buyer to continue leading Sand `N Sea in our community.They understand the vacation M&A market, and most importantly, they understood the value of the strong relationships we’ve built with our owners, real estate clients, team members, guests, and the community. We felt confident working with Raincatcher.”“Raincatcher’s knowledge of the vacation rental M&A market, combined with their structured process and thoughtful guidance, gave us confidence at every step. They understood what mattered most to us and delivered an outcome that ensures Sand N Sea’s legacy will continue to thrive.”Continuum Management Group acquires and grows premier vacation rental management businesses, with a philosophy centered on preserving the integrity of locally operated companies while providing resources to support long-term growth.“Raincatcher’s expertise in vacation rental transactions was instrumental in making this partnership possible,” said Stacy Charlton, COO of Continuum Management Group. “Their team ran a highly professional process and helped us align with sellers who share our values. We are excited to build on Sand N Sea’s incredible foundation and continue delivering exceptional service to homeowners and guests.”The transaction reflects the growing momentum of M&A activity within the vacation rental management industry, a sector where Raincatcher has deep expertise and a successful track record.About RaincatcherRaincatcher is a national M&A advisory and business brokerage firm serving small and mid-market companies. The firm guides business owners through complex M&A journeys by shaping strategy, building competitive tension, negotiating optimal terms, and supporting owners from preparation through to close and beyond. The Raincatcher team brings hands-on experience as founders, operators, and financial professionals, combining technical expertise with real-world perspective. Raincatcher is built on the belief that selling a business isn’t just a transaction, it’s a life-changing transition.Certain principals of Raincatcher, LLC are registered representatives offering securities and investment banking services through Britehorn Securities, a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Britehorn Securities and Raincatcher are not affiliated entities.About Sand `N Sea Properties Sand `N Sea Properties was founded by a family of Galvestonians more than 50 years ago, and over the years, the company has established itself as a leader in Galveston real estate sales and vacation rentals and as a staunch supporter of the community.Sand `N Sea Properties manages approximately 190 vacation homes on West Galveston Island; and its experienced team of reservationists, inspectors, housekeepers, laundry techs, and maintenance personnel all make customer service their number one priority.The company’s top-producing REALTORSare known throughout the region for their coastal real estate experience and professional expertise.About Continuum Management GroupContinuum Management Group acquires and grows premier vacation rental management businesses. The company’s philosophy is centered on preserving the integrity and legacy of locally operated businesses, while providing them with the resources and support to thrive for the long term in the vacation rental industry.

