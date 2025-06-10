Raincatcher Closes Sell-Side Transactions Across Varied Industry Sectors in Q1 2025

Strong buyer engagement and broad sector activity mark a dynamic start to 2025 for the firm

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincatcher is pleased to report strong momentum in the first quarter of 2025, having closed a range of sell-side transactions across multiple sectors, including construction, food and hospitality, property rental management, and SaaS.The firm’s proven process continues to deliver exceptional market response. On average, each marketed engagement in Q1 attracted more than 10 serious offers, underscoring the quality of Raincatcher’s positioning and the strength of its relationships across the buyer landscape.“This level of interest is a direct reflection of how we go to market for each and every client,” said Jason Thomas, CEO at Raincatcher. “Our team’s ability to craft compelling narratives and connect with qualified buyers consistently drives competitive outcomes for our sell-side clients.”Each transaction represented a privately held business, with sellers including founders and family-owned enterprises. Buyer interest came from a mix of strategic acquirers and private equity groups, reflecting continued demand across the lower middle market.With clients and buyers located across the country, Raincatcher’s national presence and multi-industry expertise remain core to delivering value and navigating complexity on behalf of its clients.Raincatcher looks forward to building on this strong foundation through 2025, continuing to deliver exceptional results and personalized service to business owners nationwide.About RaincatcherRaincatcher is a national investment banking firm specializing in the sale of lower middle-market businesses ($ 3 million to $ 50 million in enterprise value). With a mission to help entrepreneurs sell their business with confidence, Raincatcher provides expert advisory services to founder-led and family-owned companies across a broad range of industries. The firm is known for its ability to provide investment-banking-level M&A expertise and rigor to privately held companies underserved by business brokers and larger investment banks. Learn more at www.raincatcher.com Certain principals of Raincatcher, LLC are registered representatives offering securities and investment banking services through Britehorn Securities, a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Britehorn Securities and Raincatcher are not affiliated entities.

