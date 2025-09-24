Raincatcher Advises Sightline Solutions on Strategic Partnership with Cadence Private Capital

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincatcher, a national M&A advisory and business brokerage firm serving small and mid-market companies, is pleased to announce that it served as the trusted advisor to Sightline Solutions (“Sightline”) in its strategic partnership with Cadence Private Capital.Based in the Aspen Valley of Colorado, Sightline is a premier design consultant and seller of custom window and door packages for the ultra-luxury home market across the United States, primarily serving residences with a value ranging from $5 million to $100 million. Sightline has earned a strong reputation for its expertise, unparalleled client service, and collaboration with architects and general contractors, as well as its longstanding relationships with industry-leading custom window and door manufacturers.Sightline Solutions operates in a unique and highly specialized segment of the residential construction market. After conducting an extensive search and interviewing multiple investment banking firms, the owners of Sightline selected Raincatcher for its proven record of delivering outcomes aligned with owner priorities and its experience representing companies in the construction industry.Raincatcher partnered with Sightline’s management to present transparent, investor-ready financials and build a forecast that reflected the company’s unique financial strengths. Raincatcher’s work ensured prospective partners clearly understood Sightline’s unique advantages and long-term potential.The final terms reflected Raincatcher’s commitment to protecting the seller’s interests, while creating a foundation for a strong, lasting partnership with Cadence.The transaction also reflects the power of persistence and fit. Raincatcher remained actively engaged at every stage, fostering the relationships and alignment that ultimately delivered the right outcome for Sightline’s owners.“From the very beginning, Raincatcher understood our vision and guided us with clarity and confidence. They brought multiple strong options to the table, successfully navigated unique deal points, and ultimately connected us with Cadence Private Capital, which shares our values and commitment to excellence. We’re excited for this next chapter.”— Roger Shugart, CEO and Founder, Sightline SolutionsThe partnership with Cadence Private Capital provides Sightline with additional resources and strategic support to expand its leadership in luxury fenestration nationwide while continuing to prioritize exceptional design, engineering, and client service.About Sightline SolutionsHeadquartered in Aspen, Colorado, Sightline Solutions is a premier design consultant and seller of custom window and door packages for the ultra-luxury home market. Serving homes ranging from $5 million to $100 million across the United States, Sightline combines its expertise with deep relationships among top manufacturers to deliver state-of-the-art fenestration solutions.About Cadence Private CapitalBased in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Cadence Private Capital invests in lower-middle-market companies to drive maximum value for its business partners and investors. The company funds transactions alongside its anchor investors and other key partners. The company’s model enables the deployment of patient, flexible capital to empower businesses to accomplish strategic initiatives and realize their full-growth potential.About RaincatcherRaincatcher is a national M&A advisory and business brokerage firm serving small and mid-market companies. The firm guides business owners through complex M&A journeys by shaping strategy, building competitive tension, negotiating optimal terms, and supporting owners from preparation through to close and beyond. The Raincatcher team brings hands-on experience as founders, operators, and financial professionals, combining technical expertise with real-world perspective. Raincatcher is built on the belief that selling a business isn’t just a transaction; it’s a life-changing transition.Certain principals of Raincatcher, LLC are registered representatives offering securities and investment banking services through Britehorn Securities, a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Britehorn Securities and Raincatcher are not affiliated entities.

