HumiPure Retains Trusted Financial to Accelerate Growth in Toxin-Free Humic Acid Markets

Patented ingredient delivers 20x more effectiveness due to increased bioavailability; company enters new markets in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HumiPure has partnered with leading investment firm Trusted Financial to drive expansion across North America, Australia and New Zealand.

HumiPure, a brand specializing in humic-acid-based health and soil products, today announced it has retained Trusted Financial as its exclusive investment-banking partner for a USD 1 million equity raise to accelerate international market expansion.

The company’s products are derived through a patented process based on a hydrothermal carbonization (HTC) technology, which converts renewable biomass into highly purified humic substances. The process yields humic acid with a molecular weight below 7,500 Dalton, leading to an increased bioavailability and a 20 times more effective humic acid, free from heavy metals and other impurities that typically limit the efficiency of traditional products.

HumiPure’s dual-market approach targets both the rapidly growing detoxification supplement sector and the agricultural soil enhancement and rehabilitation market. This shared platform enables operational efficiency and cross-sector resilience, applying one scientific process to two

distinct global needs — human health and soil recovery.

“We’re pleased to partner with Trusted Financial as we enter a phase of significant growth,”

said Susann Pareis and Philippe Wagner, Founders of HumiPure. “Their expertise in

scaling health and environmental ventures, combined with their global investor network,

makes them an ideal partner as we introduce HumiPure into key international markets.”

The collaboration comes as consumer awareness of environmental toxins and soil degradation continues to grow, fueling demand for clean, science-backed wellness and sustainability solutions. HumiPure’s humic-acid ingredient, produced through a patented hydrothermal carbonization (HTC) process, delivers superior molecular precision that enhances absorption and suitability for human consumption.

“HumiPure represents exactly the type of transformational opportunity we aim to support,”

said Daniel Posner, Founder and CEO of Trusted Financial. “Its products address a clear

market gap, where traditional humic acid formulations face limitations in molecular size and

efficacy. The company’s dual focus on health and agriculture aligns with macro trends in

wellness and regenerative farming.”

The funding will support HumiPure’s go-to-market execution across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with projected revenues of USD 48 million from supplements and USD 28 million from soil enhancers by 2030.

The company anticipates reaching break-even within 12 months of funding completion. Trusted Financial will oversee investor relations, due diligence coordination and strategic partnership development throughout the capital-raising process.

About HumiPure

HumiPure develops humic-acid-based health and agricultural products produced through a patented hydrothermal carbonization (HTC) process. The company’s low-molecular-weight, toxin-free humic acid offers improved bioavailability and is designed for both human detoxification and soil regeneration applications — bridging the gap between wellness and sustainability.

About Trusted Financial

Trusted Financial is a leading investment banking firm specializing in growth capital advisory for small and medium-sized businesses in health, environmental, and technology sectors. Founded by Daniel Posner, the firm has facilitated over $130 million in combined debt and equity financing, connecting visionary entrepreneurs with strategic capital partners worldwide. Visit their website at https://trustedfinancialcompany.com/

Media Contact:

Dan Posner, CEO, Trusted Financial

204-955-0233

dan@trustedfinancialcompany.com

Nino Silvestri, President, Trusted Financial

905-339-6990

nino@trustedfinancialcompany.com

