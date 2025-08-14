HLTHi Retains Trusted Financial for $5 Million Seed Funding Round

Strategic partnership to accelerate growth of physician-led telehealth platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HLTHi, a pioneering concierge-style telemedicine platform exclusively utilizing board-certified physicians, today announced it has retained Trusted Financial Company as its placement agent for its $5 million seed funding round.

HLTHi addresses a critical gap in the U.S. healthcare market by providing transparent, cash-pay virtual care to the 197 million Americans who are uninsured, underinsured, or covered by high-deductible health plans. The platform's physician-only model, flat $50 visit pricing, and 24/7 availability distinguish it from competitors that primarily utilize complex pricing structures.

Market Opportunity Highlights:

- Total Addressable Market: $150 billion U.S. telehealth market by 2030

- Target population: 197 million underserved Americans (60% of working-age population)

- Serviceable Obtainable Market: $13 billion near-term opportunity

- Strong early traction: 1,300+ paying users across 26 states with <$5 customer acquisition cost

"We're excited to partner with Trusted Financial to scale our mission of making physician-led healthcare accessible to millions of underserved Americans," said Andres Valentin, CEO and Co-Founder of HLTHi. "Our dual-revenue model and physician-first approach have generated exceptional early results, and Trusted Financial's expertise in healthcare and technology investments makes them the ideal partner to help us reach our next growth phase."

HLTHi's competitive advantages include:

- 100% MD/DO network: Only board-certified physicians, no mid-level practitioners

- Proprietary AI technology: In-house EMR with AI-powered intake and digital scribing

- Transparent pricing: Flat $50 visits with optional $10/month subscriptions

- Dual-revenue model: Patient fees plus $200/month physician memberships

- Zero provider churn: Physicians earn $150/hour average with complete schedule flexibility

The company projects rapid growth from 20,000 users and $3.4 million revenue in 2025 to 500,000 users and $112 million revenue by 2027, with strong unit economics and 60%+ gross margins.

Dan Posner, CEO of Trusted Financial Partners, commented: "HLTHi represents exactly the type of disruptive healthcare innovation our investor network seeks. The combination of massive market opportunity, proven early traction, elite founding team, and differentiated physician-only model creates compelling value for both patients and investors. We're impressed by their ability to serve underinsured populations while maintaining premium quality care."

The funding will accelerate HLTHi's expansion to all 50 states, enhance technology development, and scale marketing efforts to reach 100,000 users. The company aims to achieve $100+ million revenue run rate and position for Series B funding or strategic acquisition opportunities.

About HLTHi: HLTHi is a concierge-style telemedicine platform providing 24/7 access to board-certified physicians through transparent, cash-pay pricing. Founded by CEO Andres Valentin and CMO Dr. Sujay Kamisetty, MD, the company serves uninsured, underinsured, and HDHP patients with urgent care, primary care, chronic disease management, and preventive services. HLTHi's proprietary AI-powered platform and physician-first model deliver superior patient outcomes while providing doctors with flexible, well-compensated opportunities.

More: https://www.hlthi.life/

About Trusted Financial Company: Trusted Financial is a leading investment banking and corporate finance firm specializing in growth-stage companies across healthcare, technology, and other high-growth sectors. With over 20 years of experience and a track record of facilitating billions in transactions, Trusted Financial provides comprehensive capital raising, M&A advisory, and strategic services to emerging and middle-market companies. The firm maintains offices across North America and serves clients internationally.

More: https://trustedfinancialcompany.com/

Contact:

Dan Posner

Chief Executive Officer

Trusted Financial

+1 204-955-0233

dan@trustedfinancialcompany.com



Nino Silvestri

President

Trusted Financial

+1 (905)-339-6990

nino@trustedfinancialcompany.com



