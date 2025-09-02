Kelsen Legal Technologies Engages Trusted Financial as Exclusive Financial Advisor for CAD $1 Million Seed Funding Round

AI-Powered Legal Technology Platform Seeks Growth Capital to Accelerate Market Expansion and Product Development

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelsen Legal Technologies Inc., a leading artificial intelligence-powered legal technology platform, today announced it has engaged Trusted Financial as its exclusive financial advisor for a CAD $1 million Seed funding round. The capital will be used to accelerate go-to-market initiatives, expand research and development capabilities, and scale operations to meet growing demand from major law firms and corporate legal departments.

Founded by former Big Law litigation attorney Pedro Bento de Faria and IBM PhD computer scientists Ahmed and Mahmoud Orabi, Kelsen has developed a comprehensive AI platform that addresses critical inefficiencies in legal workflows. The company's integrated suite includes Kelsen Draft™ for Microsoft Word-native document drafting, Knowledge Center™ for deep semantic search and knowledge management, and Kelsen Analyze™ for custom AI workflows and analysis.

"We are excited to partner with Trusted Financial as we enter this critical growth phase," said Pedro Bento de Faria, CEO and Co-Founder of Kelsen Legal Technologies. "The legal industry is at an inflection point where AI adoption is shifting from experimentation to essential competitive advantage. Trusted Financial’s deep expertise in growth capital advisory and proven track record with technology companies makes them the ideal partner to help us connect with investors who understand the transformative potential of AI in legal services."

The legal technology market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with AI-based legal tech projected to expand from $1.6 billion in 2023 to $16 billion by 2033, representing a 26% compound annual growth rate. Kelsen is well-positioned to capture this opportunity through its proprietary Codex LLM technology and comprehensive platform approach that addresses multiple legal workflow challenges simultaneously.

"Kelsen represents exactly the type of innovative technology company we're passionate about supporting," said Dan Posner, CEO of Trusted Financial. "Their unique combination of deep legal expertise and advanced AI capabilities, combined with early traction among major law firms, positions them as a leader in the rapidly evolving legal technology landscape."

The company has already secured early contracts with prominent law and accounting firms in three countries, including Canada, USA, and Brazil. The Kelsen platform addresses a critical market need, as research shows lawyers waste approximately 9 billable hours per week hunting for information, costing firms an estimated $9,000 per lawyer annually.

Kelsen's proprietary technology includes five patentable innovations, including Hybrid Contextual Compression, Logical Thought Networks for legal text generation, and PrismRAG for graph-based retrieval optimized for legal ontology. The platform offers both cloud and on-premises deployment options to meet the stringent security and compliance requirements of legal organizations.

The Seed funding round follows Kelsen's successful pre-seed round and represents a significant milestone as the company targets $360,000 in annual recurring revenue by December 2025 and $1 million ARR by Q2 2026.

About Kelsen Legal Technologies

Kelsen Legal Technologies is an AI-powered legal technology platform that transforms how law firms and corporate legal departments manage knowledge, draft documents, and automate workflows. Founded by a former Big Law attorney and IBM PhD computer scientists, Kelsen combines deep legal expertise with advanced artificial intelligence to deliver measurable efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The company's comprehensive platform includes Microsoft Word-integrated drafting tools, semantic search capabilities, and custom AI workflow automation. For more information, visit kelsen.ai.

About Trusted Financial

Trusted Financial is a leading investment banking and M&A advisory firm with over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive corporate finance services to clients worldwide. Operating through an integrated platform that includes Trusted Capital Partners and Trusted Ventures, the firm specializes in growth capital advisory, private placements, and strategic transactions across diverse industries. With established relationships in key financial centers globally, Trusted Financial has facilitated over $130MM in debt and equity financing, delivering tailored financial solutions that help businesses achieve their strategic objectives and scale operations effectively. For more information, visit https://trustedfinancialcompany.com.

