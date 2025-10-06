Nékter® to Open New Location in South Pasadena

Nékter Juices & Smoothies

Guests will enjoy $5 Smoothies & Juices and $8 Bowls during the Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, October 18th

SOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nékter® , an award-winning modern juice bar concept, is expanding in California with the opening of its latest location at 434 Fair Oaks Ave. The new Nékter will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, October 18th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature special offers, including $5 Iconic Smoothies & Juices and $8 Iconic Bowls available all day. Additionally, customers who make a purchase of $15 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. will receive a free Protein Waffle.Raymond Valencia, a resident with over a decade of professional experience in leadership roles focused on process improvement, budget management, and data analytics, owns and operates the new location. Valencia, who lives in Rosemead, began exploring business investment opportunities in 2019 and was immediately drawn to Nékter's mission to support a healthy and balanced lifestyle."I was attracted to Nékter because of its commitment to total ingredient transparency and unique product offerings," said Valencia, Owner of the South Pasadena Nékter. "I genuinely believe in the brand and am excited to play a role in helping it grow."The 734-square-foot location is designed to serve the community's active and health-conscious residents. Valencia believes that South Pasadena is the perfect match for the brand's core values—health, wellness, and mindful living.“The South Pasadena community aligns perfectly with Nékter’s values,” continued Valencia. “It's a city where people value transparency, quality ingredients, and healthier food options, which makes it an ideal market for us. I see a real opportunity to serve a customer base that's already looking for what Nékter provides—fresh, nutritious, and convenient offerings that fuel busy lives.”The October 18th South Pasadena Nékter grand opening will also feature hourly raffles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a chance to win a Free Nékter for 3 Months* and more exciting prizes. To be part of the grand opening fun, RSVP here The South Pasadena Nékter offers third-party delivery with Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. The Juice Bar will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.Nékter offers a wide array of delicious and healthy options, including freshly made smoothies, juices, and cleanses. Customers can also customize their own açaí bowls by selecting a base, granola, and various toppings.Visit www.nekterjuicebar.com to learn more about Nékter, including its menu, locations, and Build Your Own Bowl option. You can also follow South Pasadena Nékter on Instagram or Facebook.You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the App Store or Google Play.*The $5 Iconic Smoothies & juices and the $8 Iconic Bowls will only be available at the South Pasadena location on 10/18/25 all day. Small Size and select Menu items only. Does not cover boosts.*Free Protein Waffles will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. only while supplies last and with purchases of $15.*Free Nékter for Three Months equals one small free Iconic smoothie or juice—once a week for 12 weeks—and can only be redeemed at the South Pasadena location.About NékterNékter is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh, and truly healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Nékter sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.Founded in 2010, Nékter emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure, and wholesome food options that align with diverse lifestyles and dietary needs. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise—it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives. Guests at Nékter don't just taste the difference; they love the way they feel and know they are enjoying food just like nature intended – but blended!For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.