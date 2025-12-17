RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN AT MAIN EVENT

Join the “When the Clock Strikes FUN” celebration on December 31 and get a chance to win free Laser Tag for a year!

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to 2026 is on, and Main Event , the ultimate destination for family entertainment, games, and dining, is inviting families to celebrate together with a high-energy, all-day New Year’s Eve bash. The “When the Clock Strikes FUN” celebration takes place Wednesday, December 31, kicking off at 2PM, and delivers nonstop fun, food, and exciting surprises for guests of all ages.“Families are looking for ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve together in a fun, engaging, and inclusive environment,” said Laurie Curtis, Head of Marketing for Main Event. “Our celebration is designed so everyone, from toddlers to grandparents, can enjoy the day together. It’s more than a party; it’s a chance to create lasting memories in a playful, energetic setting that goes beyond traditional New Year’s Eve events.”Unlike late-night, adult-focused festivities, Main Event’s New Year’s Eve celebration is designed for families to enjoy together from afternoon to evening. As an added bonus, the first 200 registered guests will be entered for a chance to win Free Laser Tag for a Year.Ticket To Endless NYE FunEach ticket for the “When the Clock Strikes FUN” celebration includes the following.Choice of one select á la carte menu item, as available, and one kids 2 slice of pizza and medium soft drinkBalloon Grab at 5:30 PM – A private-room experience with 50+ balloons filled with bounce-back offers. Families enter one at a time, and each RSVP’d family member gets one balloon pickUnlimited Activities Wristband$10 FuncardPrizes and Game Challenge Activations, including door prizes and rafflesEach guest will also receive a special post-event booking offer for the New YearTicket Pricing$35 Adult Ticket (per person/session) includes one FREE kids ticket (ages 12 and under)Additional kids tickets: $18.95 per person/session includes two slices of pizza and a medium drinkThe Food & Fun Combo menu features guest favorites like the Classic Double Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Fried Chicken Tenders, One-Topping Flatbread Pizza, Boneless Wings with Fries, Chopped Caesar Salad, and House Salad with Grilled Chicken.Tickets for “When the Clock Strikes FUN” may be purchased via Fever or by contacting your local Main Event by 5 PM on December 30. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions. Other restrictions may apply. Check your local Main Event for details.To learn more about Main Event, including locations and party packages, visit www.mainevent.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @mymainevent.About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 64 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 177 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

