Piada Italian Street Food Toasts National Pasta Month with Guest Rewards and Pasta Water Martini Collaboration

Our food is inspired by the traditions of Italy, but we love finding modern and unexpected ways to celebrate those traditions.” — Matt Harding, Chief Innovation Officer at Piada Italian Street Food

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, announced today it is honoring National Pasta Month this October with a series of culinary celebrations, exclusive guest offers, and a one-of-a-kind collaboration with fellow Columbus-based brand, Watershed Distillery.Throughout October, Piada is inviting guests to celebrate pasta in new and rewarding ways:● Pasta Challenge (Oct. 1 – Oct. 31): Order all four signature pastas—Carbonara, Basil Pesto, Marinara, and Diavolo—and receive a free pasta entrée loaded to your Piada One account. Completing the challenge also enters guests to win prizes including a $500 Piada gift card, pasta maker, Le Creuset items, and more.● National Pasta Day (Oct. 17): Enjoy half-off all pastas all day, including signature recipes and create-your-own entrées. (Extra proteins not eligible for discount.) Social giveaways include Free Piada for a Year, limited-edition pasta-themed shirts, and a $500 Piada gift card.● Double Points Week (Oct. 25 – Oct. 31): Guests who order online at mypiada.com or through the Piada One app earn double rewards points.● Halloween Kids Eat Free (Oct. 31): Kids eat free with the purchase of a regular entrée, valid in-store when mentioned at checkout or with promo code FREEKIDS.“Our food is inspired by the traditions of Italy, but we love finding modern and unexpected ways to celebrate those traditions,” said Matt Harding, Chief Innovation Officer at Piada Italian Street Food. “The pasta water martini collaboration is a fun nod to the role pasta plays in our kitchens every day, while spotlighting another incredible Columbus brand.”The highlight of this year’s festivities is the Home Chef Series: Pasta Water Martini, a creative at-home cocktail inspired by the trending pasta water martini. Piada partnered with Columbus-based Watershed Distillery—founded in 2010 and known for its award-winning spirits—to craft a unique cocktail featuring Piada’s signature pasta water and Watershed Vodka.“National Pasta Month is the perfect opportunity to thank our guests with exciting offers while celebrating the ingredient that makes Piada who we are,” said Stephanie Bauer, Director of Marketing at Piada Italian Street Food. “From a free pasta entrée challenge to giveaways and half-off pasta day, there’s something for everyone who loves pasta as much as we do.”For more details on Piada’s National Pasta Month celebrations, visit www.mypiada.com or follow @mypiada on social media.

