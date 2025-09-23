Piada Italian Street Food Celebrates 15th Birthday With the Return of Its Most-Craved Menu Item: Mac & Cheese

Piada Italian Street Food Logo

Piada celebrates 15 years with the return of its craveable four-cheese Mac & Cheese, available Sept. 23–Jan. 2026 in-store, online & in-app.

The Loaded Crispy Chicken Mac & Cheese brings together all our fan favorites into one craveable dish. It’s indulgent, customizable, and unmistakably Piada.” — Dawn McClung, Culinary Innovation Manager at Piada

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, today announced it is bringing back one of its most requested menu items—Mac & Cheese—just in time for its 15th anniversary. Beginning September 23, guests can indulge in Piada’s craveable, four-cheese Mac & Cheese through mid-January 2026, available in restaurants, online, and in the Piada app.This marks the third time Piada has featured Mac & Cheese on its menu, first debuting the dish five years ago for its 10th anniversary, then again the following year due to overwhelming guest demand.Crafted with cavatappi pasta—chosen for its ridges, twists, and ability to hold more cheese sauce in every bite—Piada’s Mac & Cheese features a rich blend of Parmesan, mild white cheddar, sharp white cheddar, and Parmesan Romano. The result is a creamy, flavorful dish that’s as comforting as it is sophisticated.This year, Piada is introducing a new twist: the Loaded Crispy Chicken Mac & Cheese ($13.59), topped with crispy chicken, creamy Parmesan drizzle, pancetta, and green onions. Guests can also enjoy the Create Your Own (CYO) Mac ($10.89), customizable with proteins and other delicious toppings for an additional cost, or order a side of Mac & Cheese ($4.99).“Mac & Cheese is the one menu item our guests write in about every single week asking us to bring back,” said Matt Harding, Chief Innovation Officer at Piada. “It’s cheesy, flavorful, and comforting—the kind of dish you can’t easily recreate at home. We love that it’s a food both adults and kids crave.”Piada’s Mac & Cheese will be available in multiple formats: as a main dish, a side, part of a kids’ meal, or as a catering option. Its elevated flavor profile makes it appealing to guests of all ages—adults don’t feel guilty ordering it and kids love it.“This year, we wanted to give our guests the ultimate version,” added Dawn McClung, Culinary Innovation Manager at Piada. “The Loaded Crispy Chicken Mac & Cheese brings together all our fan favorites into one craveable dish—crispy chicken, pancetta, and that creamy four-cheese pasta. It’s indulgent, customizable, and unmistakably Piada.”To celebrate the launch, Piada is offering a Golden Mac Badge: guests who order Mac & Cheese between September 23–29 via the Piada app or online will receive 100 Piada Rewards points.Mac & Cheese will be available from September 23 through mid-January. For more information and to find a location near you, visit mypiada.com or download the Piada One app.About Piada Italian Street FoodFounded in 2010, Piada Italian Street Food is a premium fast-casual restaurant concept inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts of Rimini, Italy. Known for chef-driven flavors and customizable menu offerings, Piada is centered around the piada—a thin Italian flatbread, freshly baked on a stone grill and hand-rolled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients. Guests can also enjoy fresh salads, craveable pastas made with classic sauces, and a variety of healthy and indulgent options. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada operates 61 locations across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina, with additional growth planned in 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.