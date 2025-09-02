Piada Italian Street Food Celebrates Back-To-School With 'Student Special Week' from September 1-7

Piada is offering a full week of all-day specials for students. From September 1–7, 2025, Piada will offer its popular Student Special all day, every day.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, today announced it is kicking off the school year with something every student can get behind: a full week of all-day specials. From September 1–7, 2025, Piada will offer its popular Student Special all day, every day.The Student Special includes a regular-sized entrée with protein plus a large beverage for just $9, available in-store with a valid student ID. Students of any age and level—from middle school to grad school—are eligible.Beginning September 8, 2025, the Student Special will return with new extended hours: 2–5 PM and 8–close every day. On Wednesdays, it will be available all day, plus the new late-night 8–close window.“Students have a lot on their plates, and we want to make sure Piada is one of them,” said Stephanie Bauer, Director of Marketing at Piada Italian Street Food. “Student Special Week delivers unbeatable value to fuel the new school year, and we’re excited to continue offering the deal year-round as our way of supporting students in every season.”The Student Special is valid in-store only with a student ID and is limited to one per student, per visit. Additional charges apply for premium toppings and extra protein. Full details can be found at mypiada.com/student.For more information and to find a location near you, visit mypiada.com or download the Piada One app.About Piada Italian Street FoodThe restaurant’s premium fast-casual concept, which offers guests an array of healthy (and indulgent) options, is centered around the piada. Piadas are made of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled to perfection. Other signature menu items include salads made with fresh ingredients and craveable pasta dishes made with their classic sauces.Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy, and the company’s first restaurant opened in 2010. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada has 60 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina, with more locations planned for 2025.

