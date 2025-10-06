MICROTEST PRESENTS KRONOS, THE WORLD'S FIRST SOFTWARE FOR AUTOMATIC TEST PROGRAM GENERATION

Giuseppina Saracco Kronos for Automatic Test Program Generation

Italy takes a technological leap forward in chip testing, with direct impacts on quality, time-to-market and competitiveness. Test development times reduced.

Kronos is the result of methodical, multidisciplinary work rooted in the Microtest Group's technical knowledge of the sector. [...]” — Giuseppina Saracco

ITALY, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Microtest Group, Europe's leading manufacturer of test systems and testing of chips on packages and silicon wafers, has launched Kronos, the world's first software platform capable of automating the creation of Test Programmes (TP) for electronic devices. By integrating proprietary Artificial Intelligence algorithms, Kronos reduces development times by up to 70%, standardises processes and guarantees consistent, traceable and repeatable quality.In the field of semiconductor testing , test programmes are essential for verifying the performance and compliance of Devices Under Test (DUTs). Typically, these programmes are complex, requiring specific skills, manual configurations and a deep understanding of the analogue and digital behaviour of chips. Kronos radically simplifies this process, offering an intuitive graphical interface that guides the user through the test definition process, without the need to write code.The software automatically verifies the consistency of the parameters entered against the datasheet, flags any inconsistencies, and autonomously generates the optimal code for testing. This approach reduces errors, speeds up debugging, and improves communication between teams, contributing to faster time-to-market and more efficient resource management.Kronos was developed entirely in Italy and is used on devices for a wide range of sectors, including automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and consumer electronics. The platform is ATE-agnostic ( Automatic Test Equipment ): test engineers can focus on the functional specifications of the device, while Kronos takes care of code generation, automatically adapting to the available equipment.Thanks to a guided workflow and automatic documentation, the platform tracks every change and keeps a history of the tests performed, ensuring transparency and full control over every configuration.“Kronos is the result of methodical, multidisciplinary work rooted in the Microtest Group's technical knowledge of the sector. With Kronos, we have transformed one of the most complex and critical phases of a chip's life cycle, the development of the Test Programme, into an automated, traceable and scalable process. This new product is not only a technological breakthrough, but also a strategic asset that strengthens our portfolio and responds concretely to our customers' productivity, quality and time-to-market needs," stated Giuseppina Saracco, Sales Account Manager at the Microtest Group.

With AI technology less repetition, more productivity

