MICROTEST GROUP PRESENTS DS6 PULSAR AT SEMICON TAIWAN 2024

Microtest ipTEST MICROTEST GROUP PRESENTS DS6 PULSAR

The new device developed by the subsidiary IpTEST improves the efficiency of power chips production in the automotive industry and Wide Band Gap materials.

ALTOPASCIO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microtest Group, a European leader in the development of test systems and microchip testing on packages and silicon wafers, presents at SEMICON Taiwan 2024, premier microelectronics event in the country, the new Dynamic Switch Tester DS6 Pulsar, developed by the British subsidiary ipTEST.The DS6 Pulsar is intended, among others, for the electric vehicle automotive industry, particularly for stress test applications, power semiconductor manufacturers, and developers of Wide Band Gap (WBG) materials such as as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) , which are increasingly important in the ecological transition. It aims to make power chip production more efficient.In the current rapidly evolving technological context, high-power devices must meet the latest reliability and performance standards. An evolution of the previous model, the DS6 Pulsar performs tests with current and voltage values 2.5 times higher than the existing standard and with minimal parasitic inductance, establishing itself as the most advanced tool on the market for switching speed. It also ensures compliance with industry test standards, such as AEC-Q101 and AQG 324.Thus, Microtest Group presents at SEMICON a cutting-edge tool for short-circuit tests, crucial for ensuring the safe operation of components even under extreme conditions, with a performance improvement of over 250%.The DS6 Pulsar includes an advanced overcurrent protection technology developed by the ipTEST subsidiary (ipTEST SocketSafe™) that quickly isolates the device from the system in case of failure, protecting both and maintaining the integrity of the test process. This reduces the need for repairs and ensures long-term reliability with cost savings on maintenance.It also supports various types of tests on a single interface board, enabling quick reconfiguration for different types of devices and handlers, allowing efficient use on different production lines.For more info on the DS6 Pulsar please visit: https://www.iptest.com/dynamicswitching

