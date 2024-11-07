Microtest Group acquires U.S. company Focused Test and enters the U.S. market

The Microtest Group has arrived in the United States acquiring Focused Test, specialized in test systems for SiC and GaN microchips.

ITALY, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Less than two months after acquiring ipTEST in the United Kingdom, the Microtest Group, an Italian leader in the production of test systems and microchip testing on silicon wafers and packages, has obtained authorization from the U.S. government to proceed with the acquisition of Focused Test, a company specialized in testing of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) microchips, with offices in Boulder (USA) and Cabuyao (Philippines). Focused Test has over 25 years of experience in the U.S. market, achieved a revenue of $3 million in 2023, and employs 15 people.With this acquisition, the Microtest Group now reaches an aggregated revenue of over €80 million and employs more than 400 people, further solidifying its position as a leading player in test equipment (ATE) and microchip testing services in Italy. It also strengthens its role as a preferred partner for global leaders in microchip and semiconductor production.This acquisition, the fifth for the Group in just over a year – following the acquisition of the British company ipTEST in July and those made in 2023 of the Dutch Test Inspire, the German RoodMicrotec, and the Italian GEDEC – is part of a growth and international development strategy initiated in 2022 with the support of Xenon Private Equity. The goal is to make Microtest the only company in Europe capable of managing the entire microelectronic development process, starting with chip design, with a particular focus on ATE production and related services.From an industrial perspective, the inclusion of Focused Test will bring significant expertise to the Microtest Group in developing innovative devices for testing silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductors – frontier technologies for managing electric motor batteries and inverters, which are expected to grow by more than 30% annually over the next five years due to the ongoing energy transition. This new acquisition will enable the Group to serve power microchip manufacturers and expand its presence in the North and Central American markets.Following this acquisition, Microtest now operates in 13 locations across Europe, the United States, and the Far East: from its headquarters in Altopascio (Lucca) to Malacca in Malaysia, with two commercial offices in Singapore and Tokyo, from the GEDEC offices in Genoa and Turin, to Test Inspire's offices in Welsum, Netherlands, and RoodMicrotec's offices in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany, as well as the newly acquired ipTEST offices in Guildford, UK, and Ipoh, Malaysia, and the new Focused Test offices in Boulder, Colorado, and Cabuyao, Philippines.In Microtest's cutting-edge laboratories, vast quantities of products are tested daily for a variety of applications in everyday life, from automotive to 5G technology, medical devices, and aerospace.«When we decided to invest in Microtest, we were dealing with a company entirely devoted to technological innovation, led by entrepreneurs with a strong strategic vision in line with Xenon's industrial approach. We are proud to announce the acquisition of Focused Test, which marks another international milestone, opening a new chapter in Microtest's history. Entering the U.S. market will allow the Group to make an additional leap forward, continuing to grow and affirm its leadership in the microelectronics sector in Europe and globally» commented Franco Prestigiacomo, CEO of Xenon and Chairman of Microtest.«Thanks to Xenon's support, we are achieving significant milestones in the complex semiconductor market, where scale and global presence are essential for growth. We welcome Focused Test, a company with significant technological know-how, with whom we are confident we will work in great synergy. Our ambition remains to continue developing innovative testing solutions that provide our customers with a competitive advantage, offering efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, and becoming a global leader in test systems and microchip testing. Focused Test will allow us to expand our market in the United States, which is vital for our global growth strategy. The new facility in Colorado will enable us to more effectively promote the sale of all our services and systems in the U.S.» said Moreno Lupi, Managing Director of Microtest.«We are excited to join the Microtest Group, a company with whom we share goals and an innovative approach. With Microtest, we can continue to shape our projects while working in a solid and growing environment. Our corporate culture is similar to Microtest's, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the entire team to bring new expertise on board and provide the Group with a privileged entry point into the U.S. market» said Peter Hancock, President of Focused Test.Deloitte supported Microtest in financial and tax due diligence, while Pavia and Ansaldo advised on legal matters.

