PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO HEADS TO DALLAS, TEXAS WITH NEW FRANCHISE PARTNERS

Dallas-Fort Worth entrepreneurs Shaikh Satter and Sanjida Khatoon to open Crowley location

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins American Food Co. , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, all-day value, and iconic bakery, is rapidly expanding into Texas for the first time in its over 65 year history with multiple franchise partners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan-area.Local entrepreneurs Shaikh Satter and Sanjida Khatoon, a husband-wife duo, recently signed an agreement with Perkins and will open their first restaurant in Crowley, a fast-growing suburb of Fort Worth. The location will feature the brand's latest evolution in design, menu, and service format.“This is a special moment for our family. We’ve been successful in the convenience store space for years, and now we’re excited to explore a different business venture in the restaurant space,” said Shaihk Satter, Owner of the Crowley Perkins American Food Co. “Perkins offers an authentic American dining experience with a new state-of-the-art concept that we are delighted to bring to our community.:Satter and Khatoon moved from Bangladesh in 2006 and cultivated their entrepreneurial journey through the convenience store business. They own and operate several 7-Eleven stores in the greater Dallas Fort Worth area. Their first Perkins restaurant is expected to open in the fall of 2026, with additional locations to follow.Perkins entry into Texas marks a major milestone in the brand’s ongoing revitalization. The Crowley location will showcase the company’s new prototype, following the successful debut of its flagship store in Orlando, FL, earlier this year. The reimagined concept blends the nostalgia of Perkins' rich history with a fresh, contemporary approach, both in design and on the plate through a new menu.Classics Crafted with Modern TwistsThe Perkins revamped menu speaks to the tastes of today’s guests. The offerings focus on American classics that guests know and love, while also modernizing these dishes to align with current cravings.The menu features a variety of breakfast favorites that Perkins is known for, including omelets, bennys and toasts, Build-Your-Own-Breakfast, Fresh-Cracked Classics, and specialty Griddle Greats. In addition to these classics, the new menu introduces exciting options such as shareable appetizers, a lighter eats section, burgers, handhelds, and Perkins plates, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.“We are delighted to welcome Shaikh and Sanjida to the Perkins family and lean on their entrepreneurial spirit and expertise to grow our brand in Texas," said Peter Ortiz , Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Perkins American Food Co. "Our recent evolution is attracting new franchise partners across the country who are passionate about expanding our presence in key markets."For more information on Perkins American Food Co., including franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com. About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator, along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.