HORECA Libya 2026 Launches Third Edition, Transforming Libya’s Hospitality and Food Service Industry

HORECA Libya 2026, Libya’s leading hospitality trade show, launches its third edition, connecting industry professionals, innovators, and decision-makers.

The third edition of HORECA Libya represents our continued commitment to shaping the future of hospitality and catering in Libya” — Jeano Pangan, ATEX International Marketing Director.

BENGHAZI, LIBYA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HORECA Libya 2026, the nation’s premier hospitality, restaurant, and catering trade show, has officially launched its third edition, marking a new chapter in Libya’s hospitality sector. Formerly known as the Restaurant and Food Show (RNF), the event has been reimagined to create a dynamic platform for industry professionals, innovators, and decision-makers across the hospitality and food service ecosystem.Scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 May 2026 at the Benghazi Exhibition & Conference Centre, HORECA Libya 2026 will be collocated with Code Libya, offering exhibitors and attendees additional opportunities to engage with technology and innovation leaders across related industries. The event is organised by Al Wasl Events in collaboration with ATEX International, bringing together extensive regional expertise in event management and hospitality trade shows.With a focus on Libya hospitality, restaurant industry trends, and catering innovations, HORECA Libya 2026 will provide exhibitors and attendees with unparalleled opportunities to showcase products, connect with top industry leaders, and explore emerging business opportunities. The four-day event will feature immersive experiences, live demonstrations, and expert-led discussions designed to elevate the standards of hospitality in Libya.The event will welcome hotels, restaurants, catering services, hospitality brands, and service providers, offering a unique environment to engage with decision-makers, industry innovators, and potential partners. From showcasing the latest in hospitality technology to discovering trending culinary concepts, HORECA Libya 2026 positions itself as the hub for Libya’s growing hospitality market.Exhibitors, sponsors, and service providers interested in participating can visit the official HORECA Libya website to register and explore partnership opportunities.About HORECA LibyaHORECA Libya is Libya’s leading hospitality, restaurant, and catering trade show, bringing together industry professionals, brands, and innovators to connect, showcase, and grow their businesses. The event provides a platform to explore trends, discover products, and build partnerships that shape the future of Libya’s hospitality sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.