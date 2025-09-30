Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,246 in the last 365 days.

Commercial Property DXB Highlights Dubai’s Investment Opportunities at UK Roadshow

Elite Property - Real Estate Consultant

Commercial Property DXB has completed presentations in Manchester aimed at providing UK investors with insights into Dubai’s commercial real estate sector

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Property DXB has completed a series of presentations in Manchester aimed at providing UK investors with insights into Dubai’s commercial real estate sector.

The sessions explored Dubai’s business-friendly environment, including tax efficiencies, stable regulatory frameworks, and the city’s role as a regional hub for multinational companies. Presentations also addressed long-term residency options and the security and connectivity benefits of Dubai’s neighborhoods.

The roadshow, conducted in collaboration with Sobha Realty, was attended by participants seeking commercial investment opportunities and insights into Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape. This initiative is part of Commercial Property DXB’s efforts to connect international investors with the emirate’s commercial sector.

About Commercial Property DXB
Commercial Property DXB is a Dubai-based real estate firm focusing on commercial investment opportunities. The company facilitates access for international investors to Dubai’s office, retail, and mixed-use property market.

Ellie
Elite Property Brokerage, L.L.C.
+971 52 788 7948
info@elitepropertydxb.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commercial Property DXB Highlights Dubai’s Investment Opportunities at UK Roadshow

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more