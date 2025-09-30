Commercial Property DXB Highlights Dubai’s Investment Opportunities at UK Roadshow

Commercial Property DXB has completed presentations in Manchester aimed at providing UK investors with insights into Dubai’s commercial real estate sector

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Property DXB has completed a series of presentations in Manchester aimed at providing UK investors with insights into Dubai’s commercial real estate sector.The sessions explored Dubai’s business-friendly environment, including tax efficiencies, stable regulatory frameworks, and the city’s role as a regional hub for multinational companies. Presentations also addressed long-term residency options and the security and connectivity benefits of Dubai’s neighborhoods.The roadshow, conducted in collaboration with Sobha Realty, was attended by participants seeking commercial investment opportunities and insights into Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape . This initiative is part of Commercial Property DXB’s efforts to connect international investors with the emirate’s commercial sector.About Commercial Property DXBCommercial Property DXB is a Dubai-based real estate firm focusing on commercial investment opportunities. The company facilitates access for international investors to Dubai’s office, retail, and mixed-use property market.

